Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 and 2 Review – The Devil We Know Gets Even Better

Occasionally, Daredevil and Dex stop to take a breather. They groan and howl when they hit each other, they register pain and even sorrow. Benson and Moorhead shoot the sequence as a oner, but it’s not just for show. The expanding nature of the fight, its rests and restarts, teach the viewers a lesson that Matt refuses to accept, that his life will always be a cycle of suffering, with only occasional respite in between.

Showrunner and episode one writer Dario Scardapane (episode two is written by Matt Corman & Chris Ord, and directed by Michael Cuesta) needs viewers to understand that cycle for when we check in with Matt after the opening sequence. One year after his climactic battle with Dex, Matt seems happier than ever. He’s launched a new, upscale law firm with former Assistant District Attorney Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James) and is perusing a new relationship with psychiatrist Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva).

Unfortunately for Matt, his old enemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) has also moved on to better things. Forced to hide out for over a year to recover from an injury (as seen in Hawkeye and Echo, but anyone who missed those shows won’t be out of the loop), Fisk has returned to find his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) ably running his criminal empire. So instead, Fisk turns his attention to politics, winning the New York mayoral seat on a populist, disruptor platform that would feel ridiculous if not for our current political climate.

The first two episodes of Born Again understand the power of seeing these two characters on screen together again. Since Netflix’s Daredevil ended in 2018, both Murdock and Fisk have made separate appearances in the MCU, popping up in one form or another in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Hawkeye, and Echo. There’s genuine power to the moment when they sit across from one another at a diner, and yet the show doesn’t overplay it. Both men want to move on from their pasts and both see this conversation as a chance to put it all behind them. And yet, within seconds, both know that their pulling each other back into the life they want to leave.

Midway through the conversation, a passerby pounds on the window in excitement at seeing Mayor Fisk, a supposed champion of the common man. Rage and irritation ripples over Fisk’s face for a second, before settling into the smile he flashes to the supporter. The look drops as soon as the supporter walks away pleased, replaced by embarrassment when Fisk realizes that the blind man across from him has seen everything.

Moments like these punctuate the first two episodes of Born Again. Cox and D’Onofrio have always been a highlight of Daredevil, and both are in rare form here.