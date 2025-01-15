Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Just Revealed a Terrifying New Villain

Muse in Daredevil: Born Again | Marvel Television

While those qualities would be enough for Muse to be a fun antagonist in Born Again, he eventually plays a key role Fisk’s power grab as mayor. When Muse begins a new murderous art installation which, he claims, is inspired by Daredevil’s resilience in the face of persecution, newly-elected Mayor Fisk uses the connection between superheroes and a high-profile killer to turn public opinion against vigilantes. Muse’s masterpiece from that era, a mural of the Punisher adorned with the graffiti-covered corpses of police officers, proves to be enough for Fisk to pass a law banning vigilantes from New York City, the center of superhero activity in the Marvel Universe.

Judging by the Born Again trailer, it seems likely that the show will pull from the Muse storyline from the comics. As Murdock observes, Fisk has indeed “come up in the world,” winning the mayoral election and enjoying public support. Furthermore, we see that something has pushed Matt back into his role as Daredevil, possibly something happening to his old pals Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson).

Could it be that Muse murders Karen and Foggy, driving Matt to become the Devil he describes in the trailer? That would be shift from the comics, in which Karen dies at the hands of Bullseye. Given that Bullseye appears in the trailer only in handcuffs, it seems like the series is saving him for a later battle.

Muse makes more sense as Karen and Foggy’s killer because of the high profile nature of his work. If indeed their law firm Murdock, Nelson, and Page is doing as well as the trailer suggests, then the killing of two partners would draw attention, especially if Muse uses their bodies to create hideous works of art.

Moreover, Muse’s public nature could cement Kingpin’s position in the MCU. Although the Netflix shows did have nods toward the MCU, they mostly kept to their own, small shared universe. Already, Murdock and Fisk have shown up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Echo, showing that the MCU has much bigger stakes, stakes that threaten to diminish even a character as large as Fisk. The comic book fallout of the Muse storyline led to Fisk effectively banning superheroes, making everyone from Spider-Man to the Avengers criminals.

If Born Again does allow Muse to wreak havoc on Karen and Foggy, then Daredevil’s torments will only begin with the death of his friends and Wilson Fisk’s rise could grow even greater than before, making him not just one of the most dangerous villains in New York City, but the entire MCU.