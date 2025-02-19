Daredevil Born Again Star Addresses the Problems With the First Version of the Show

“[W]e’re both good soldiers and professionals, and we were trying to be open-minded.” When the star of your much-anticipated new superhero show describes that as the attitude that he and his co-star needed to bring to the project, you can probably expect the project to bomb. Yet, that’s exactly how Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio needed to approach the initial (but now scrapped) first take of Daredevil: Born Again, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Netflix series.

In a profile for GQ, Cox explained the disappointment he and other cast membered shared in Disney’s first attempt to revive the show, a production that was later reworked to more closely resemble the three-season Netflix series. If the leaks and rumors about the initial direction of Born Again are true, let’s just say we’re relieved.

Where the Netflix show traded on darkness and surprising violence, Disney initially intended to tone it down, something that took Cox by surprise. “The thinking was, ‘Well, we don’t want to do the same thing. We’ve done that,'” he told GQ. However, Cox and D’Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin of Crime Wilson Fisk, had their doubts, according to the actor. “Vincent and I were both not 100 per cent convinced what we were doing at the time was the right path.”

Equally perturbed were fans hearing about the production process through leaks and rumors online. Initial repots indicated that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson would not return as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively, despite being two key characters from the comics and the Netflix series. Moreover, Marvel had reportedly recast other characters from the Netflix show, most notably hiring Sandrine Holt to portray Fisk’s beloved wife Vanessa, replacing Ayelet Zurer.