Cobie Smulders Addresses Maria Hill’s Marvel Future After Secret Invasion

Smulders started playing the character in 2012’s The Avengers, but Hill has been around a bit longer, having first appeared in New Avengers #4 (2005), written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by David Finch. Introduced as Fury’s second-in-command in SHIELD, Hill has been a mainstay in the comics, even taking the over the top spot when Fury apparently died.

However, the MCU hasn’t had quite as much use for Hill. Outside of dropping in for a few episodes of Agents of SHIELD, Hill has only played minor roles in movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. While she got a couple of action scenes, she most often appeared to lend gravitas to the events, showing that the characters have caught the attention of SHIELD’s Deputy Director.

Given the disparity between Maria Hill in the comics and in live-action, some still hold out hope that Smulders is simply playing coy and that her character will be back in action after Secret Invasion episode one. And, to be fair, Smulders does acknowledge that comic book logic does pave the way for Hill’s return. “I mean, I didn’t know I was an alien in Spider-Man,” she says of Far From Home, where the end credits sequence revealed that Hill was in fact the friendly Skrull Soren. “There is a multiverse now, so anything is possible, she admits, before giving her best guess. “But I’m pretty sure this is it.”

Yes, that sounds very final. But given Marvel’s penchant for secrecy, we know that nothing is as it seems — behind the camera as much as it is on the screen.