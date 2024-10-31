Agatha All Along Ending Explained: Is There A Post-Credits Scene?
We may have reached the end of the Witches' Road, but is this really the end for Agatha All Along?
This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 8 and 9.
Agatha All Along has finally made it to the end of the Witches’ Road, and beyond, with its two-episode season finale. This journey has been a fun one full of bewitching tricks and trials that have kept us on our toes. With new, flashy costumes, big reveals, and one final trial, the season finale ends on a high note.
Here’s everything you need to know about how this chapter of Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) story ends.
Does Agatha Harkness Die?
Episode 8 “Follow Me My Friend/To Glory at the End” sees Agatha, Billy (Joe Locke), and Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) make it to the end of the Witches’ Road and complete the final trial. Rio (Aubrey Plaza) has left the coven, waiting for Agatha to make good on her promise to deliver Billy, or else she’ll take Agatha for herself.
In the trial, Agatha, Billy, and Jennifer wake up in a morgue – fitting for the trial meant for the Green Witch herself. After Jennifer vanishes from the Road (more on that later), Agatha and Billy are left to find what they were missing. Agatha helps Billy locate Tommy and identify a new body for his soul, and is then left on her own to find a way out of the trial. Using a dandelion seed kept in her locket, she is able to make life from death, ending the trial and depositing her right back at her house where they started.
Rio is, of course, waiting for her in all her spooky, witchy glory and a battle ensues between the two ex-lovers. Billy arrives in full Wiccan garb, allowing Agatha to take some of his power to even the odds. After a touching heart to heart, and brief moment where it seems like maybe Agatha hasn’t changed after all, she makes the seemingly selfless decision to sacrifice herself so that Billy, and therefore Tommy, have a chance at life. In true Agatha fashion, she goes out in the most dramatic way possible – by kissing Rio (finally!). She appears to absorb some of Death’s power in the process, which seems to be what kills her.
What Happened to Nicholas Scratch?
Episode 9 “Maiden, Mother, Crone” begins with a flashback all the way back to 1750 and the birth of Nicholas Scratch. Agatha is alone in the woods, in labor, when she sees Death appear before her, though looking slightly more demure than Rio’s modern day attire. Agatha begs her love to spare her son, and she obliges, for a few years, at least. Rio is only able to give Agatha more time with Nicholas, not stave off his fate entirely.
After six years together wandering and helping his mom feed off the power of other witches, Nicholas is approached by Death, who comes to collect one night while they’re sleeping. It might just be a coincidence that this happens the one time Agatha doesn’t get to steal the power from the witches they’ve swindled, but that also might be how Agatha has convinced Rio to give them this time – by giving her plenty of bodies to take instead.
What Was the Witches’ Road?
During Nicholas and Agatha’s time together, we learn that the Ballad of the Witches’ Road was a song they came up with together. After his death, Agatha used it to trick witches into going out into the middle of nowhere with her so she could steal their powers. It was never a real thing until Billy got involved.
Just like Wanda created the Hex in WandaVision, Billy conjured the Witches’ Road from his imagination. All of the pop-culture references and iconography were because of him, which really does prove that he’s a lot more like his witchy mom than he thinks. He may not have found her at the end of the Road like some fans were hoping for, but this shows that she still lives on through him, in more ways than one.
How Does Jen Survive?
Billy is upset when he learns that he’s the one who created the Road. He feels responsible for the deaths of Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp), Alice (Ali Ahn), and Lilia (Patti LuPone). But as Agatha points out, Jen survived because him. Agatha was planning on killing all of the witches they had recruited and stealing their powers just as she had done in the past until the Road appeared and gave them a temporary escape from the Salem Seven.
Now Jen gets to live on, just as Lilia foresaw she would. During the final trial, Jen discovers that it was Agatha who sold the binding spell to the man who bound her. She’s angry, of course, but is able to unbind herself and unlock her full potential. She finds what she was missing and is ejected from the trial and the Road itself. After the fight between Rio, Billy, and Agatha, we see Jennifer crawl her way out of the ground just outside of Westview before flying off.
Jennifer Kale’s comics history is tied closely with the mystical side of the Marvel universe. In the comics, she is known, among other things, for guarding the Nexus of All Realities alongside Man-Thing (who we last saw in Werewolf By Night). The Nexus of All Realities is a cross-dimensional gateway that lets beings travel between any and all possible realities, which sounds an awful lot like the tree of timelines that Loki currently sits on in the MCU.
Is There a Post-Credit Scene?
Nope! Sorry.
Will There Be a Season 2?
I sure freaking hope so. While Agatha All Along is a whole story beginning to end on its own, just like WandaVision was, it wouldn’t be a Marvel project if it didn’t leave a few loose threads to pick up on later. For starters, Agatha is a ghost now! Just as Billy realizes that he was the one who created the Road, Agatha appears to him in a new ghostly form. He tries to banish her, but eventually she convinces him to let her stay, offering to help him find Tommy and continue to teach him magic.
Choosing to continue Agatha’s story in ghost form may seem a little strange, but there’s plenty of precedent for it in the comics, and otherwise. In 2015’s Scarlet Witch Vol. 2 #1, Agatha appears to Wanda as a spirit to help her on her journey down the Witches’ Road. In the recent video game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Agatha appears as a ghost to help the player unlock their mystical power. Given that Agatha often appears in this form as Wanda’s teacher, it’s only fitting that she continues this legacy in the MCU by teaching her son and hopefully reuniting them.
We may not have gotten Wanda back yet (a girl can still dream!), but we do get to see two people with strong connections to her go on to continue her legacy. Even if the series doesn’t get a second season, this is a touching and hopeful end for both the Maximoffs and for Agatha.
All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are available to stream on Disney+ now.