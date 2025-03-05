Daredevil: Born Again Is Setting Up Another Netflix Defender’s Return
Daredevil: Born Again adapts the Marvel Comics crossover Devil's Reign, which has a major part for another Netflix-era MCU hero.
This post contains light spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.
Wilson Fisk has a plan.
As bad news as that is for heroes like Matt Murdock, Fisk’s plans are great news for fans of the other Netflix series in the Defenders universe. In the comics, Mayor Fisk’s decision to outlaw vigilantes paved the way for a major change in the life of Luke Cage, whose television series ended in 2018, the same year that the first Daredevil show came to an end. If Born Again follows suit, we may see Luke Cage in the MCU soon.
As seen in Daredevil: Born Again, the newly-elected mayor of New York City won a populist platform that ironically foregrounds law and order. That means outlawing vigilantes, which raises the hackles of lawyer Matt Murdock. Not so much because the new law will target Murdock, who begins the series certain that he’s put his nights as Daredevil behind him (yeah, right), but because it means punishing innocent men like Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) a.k.a. the White Tiger.
The Devil You Know
Without question, there’s more than a little political satire to the portrayal of Wilson Fisk in the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. There’s the monochromatic hats worn by his supporters, the mob-like anger, and the disruptor and outsider status Fisk adopts.
But the storyline that Born Again adopts comes not from either of the current American president’s administrations, but rather from a 2022 Marvel Comics event. Created by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto, Devil’s Reign saw Mayor Wilson Fisk do the unthinkable and make superheroes illegal in New York City.
Given that most of Marvel’s heroes operate in New York, Fisk’s decision creates trouble immediately, landing Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman in jail and sending the Avengers on the run. At the same time, Fisk replaces heroes with his own Thunderbolts, supervillains such as Rhino and the Shocker serving as super-police, under the command of John Walker a.k.a. U.S. Agent.
While the Avengers and their allies battle Fisk on the streets, a legal solution presents itself. Fisk gained his power by turning the public against superheroes, presenting them as unstoppable forces who do not honor the rule of law. Thus, they cannot simply beat him up. Instead, they have to beat him legally.
And so, a hero steps up to run against him as mayor, a hero who has never hid his face or identity, a hero knows what it’s like to need a paycheck because he’s been a hero for hire. A hero named Luke Cage.
Hero For Office
Luke Cage’s ascension to Mayor of New York City is an extension of the character’s long-term arc. Created in 1972 by Archie Goodwin, John Romita Sr., and George Tuska, Luke Cage gained superpowers via illegal experiments conducted in the prison where he had been unjustly sentenced. Calling himself Power Man, Cage became a Hero for Hire, doing freelance work around the neighborhood.
Although he later teamed with a number of heroes, including the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, Cage largely remained a street-level do-gooder, which built up his reputation. Unwilling to hide behind a mask or secret identity, and well-aware of the struggles of the people he represents.
That working-man quality drove the Netflix series Luke Cage, which starred Mike Colter as the title hero. Showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker combined real-world issues (e.g. police firing upon a hoodie-wearing Cage, despite his raised hands) with Marvel tropes to create a superhero show with political urgency. Between that thematic weight, a fantastic lead performance by Colter, and strong supporting turns by Mahershala Ali and Alfre Woodard as villains, Luke Cage quickly became a favorite of the uneven crop of Netflix series.
However, unlike Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Wilson Fisk, fans haven’t been able to keep up with Cage since his show ended in 2018. Coulter’s done good work in movies such as Plane and the television series Evil, but he hasn’t had a chance to reprise his character in any of the proper MCU entries.
That lack of attention could work in Cage’s favor. We last saw him establish himself as the protector of Harlem, having kept damage to a minimum in a gang war that wiped out most of the bad actors. In the seven years since, it’s easy to imagine that he’s only grown in stature and importance within his neighborhood, exactly the type of person who could launch a legitimate campaign against Fisk’s mayoral seat while still leaving space to operate as a superhero. After all, this is the MCU, and if a Red Hulk can be President and brain-washed assassin the Winter Soldier can be a Senator, it’s not hard to believe the New York mayor can fight supervillains when the opportunity presents itself.
Furthermore, bringing Cage in as the new NYC mayor could also point the way to more Netflix heroes to come into the MCU proper.
The Defenders Reunite
Although Devil’s Reign is about a supervillain gaining control of political power, it isn’t cynical about the American public. It shows that Fisk was able to outlaw superheroes not just because he could turn people against their protectors, but because he cheated. He used mind-control given to him by the item he kept in his cane, the thumb of Kilgrave a.k.a. the Purple Man.
Netflix viewers are well aware of the Purple Man, even if they don’t know him by that name. Kilgrave was one of the best villains of the Netflix shows, where he was portrayed by David Tennant in Jessica Jones. Although he died at the end of that show’s first season, Killgrave could return in some fashion if Born Again decided to adapt that aspect of Devil’s Reign.
Of course, where there’s Killgrave, Jessica Jones can’t be far behind, and fans would love to see her return, played again by Krysten Ritter. That’s especially true if we’re adapting recent Marvel Comics, where Cage and Jones have been married for several years, and even have a daughter together. Thankfully, Danny Rand a.k.a. Iron Fist only appears on one page of the comic story, so we don’t need to bring back that lackluster character from the Netflix shows, where he was indifferently portrayed by Finn Jones.
As these examples show, Devil’s Reign isn’t just a great story for Daredevil: Born Again to bring to the screen. It’s also a great way for the Devil to give his Netflix friends their due.
Daredevil: Born Again streams new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.