Daredevil: Born Again Is Setting Up Another Netflix Defender’s Return

The Devil You Know

Without question, there’s more than a little political satire to the portrayal of Wilson Fisk in the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. There’s the monochromatic hats worn by his supporters, the mob-like anger, and the disruptor and outsider status Fisk adopts.

But the storyline that Born Again adopts comes not from either of the current American president’s administrations, but rather from a 2022 Marvel Comics event. Created by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto, Devil’s Reign saw Mayor Wilson Fisk do the unthinkable and make superheroes illegal in New York City.

Given that most of Marvel’s heroes operate in New York, Fisk’s decision creates trouble immediately, landing Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman in jail and sending the Avengers on the run. At the same time, Fisk replaces heroes with his own Thunderbolts, supervillains such as Rhino and the Shocker serving as super-police, under the command of John Walker a.k.a. U.S. Agent.

While the Avengers and their allies battle Fisk on the streets, a legal solution presents itself. Fisk gained his power by turning the public against superheroes, presenting them as unstoppable forces who do not honor the rule of law. Thus, they cannot simply beat him up. Instead, they have to beat him legally.

And so, a hero steps up to run against him as mayor, a hero who has never hid his face or identity, a hero knows what it’s like to need a paycheck because he’s been a hero for hire. A hero named Luke Cage.

Hero For Office

Luke Cage’s ascension to Mayor of New York City is an extension of the character’s long-term arc. Created in 1972 by Archie Goodwin, John Romita Sr., and George Tuska, Luke Cage gained superpowers via illegal experiments conducted in the prison where he had been unjustly sentenced. Calling himself Power Man, Cage became a Hero for Hire, doing freelance work around the neighborhood.