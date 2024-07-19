Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1’s Ending Identifies The Next Johnny Lawrence

With Tory (Peyton List) rejoining Cobra Kai just in time to compete in the Sekai Taikai, it would appear that the writers are setting up one last epic showdown for the final episodes. Tory is not just the new Johnny now, she is going to be what Johnny should have always become. Knowing the modus operandi of the series, that means a sense of balance will once again come to the Valley.

Before we look to the conclusion of her story, let’s look to the beginning. Despite some misdirection from the writers to perhaps mislead audience members into thinking she wasn’t the obvious successor, Tory and Johnny have had a very similar path. Both grew up essentially fatherless. Johnny and Tory’s Dad walked out on them, leaving their mom to be the most beloved parental figure in their life. While Johnny was later stepson to Sid Weinberg, and became a spoiled rich kid, his stepfather wasn’t a loving man.

Tory felt like she had to “fight for every inch” growing up and both a young Johnny and Tory had a massive chip on their shoulders because of the cards life dealt them. They both became prone to anger and have a hair-trigger temper. Both found a semblance of happiness in a romantic partner, Johnny with Ali (Elizabeth Shoe) and Tory with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), but became perhaps possessive or overbearing, eventually losing their partner to their LaRusso rival. Both sought out a father figure, and when they joined Cobra Kai to deal with the anger they felt, found Kreese, and were easily manipulated by the man.

Kreese’s relationship with Tory was almost identical to Kreese’s relationship with Johnny. Both were his “prize pupil”, even earning Tory the title of “Queen Kobra.” Both were intended to be champions, only Johnny let him down. Coincidentally, even Tory’s championship has an asterisk next to it, as Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) bought off the referees when she won in season four. This was heartbreaking for Tory as she had to stand against her Cobra Kai senseis’ wishes to fight dirty, and felt she won fair and square.

Ultimately however, it is this recent betrayal from Tory which sets up the final downslope of her arch. For more than five seasons, this show has been about redemption. How almost anyone is capable of being redeemed, or as Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel: there are no bad students, only bad teachers.

Tory has to be redeemed. It is perhaps one of the most predictable plot points that will come up in the final two parts of season six, especially considering how much time the writers have put into making her a relatable and sympathetic character. What that means is Tory is the future of Cobra Kai. She is the rightful heir, and what Johnny was meant to be all along. She has always walked that line between moral right and vengeful, or sympathetic and antagonistic. In a nutshell, the same strange balance that has made Johnny one of the favorite characters in the history of this show. Now Tory can become the champion she, and Johnny, were always intended to be.