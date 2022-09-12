Who is Cobra Kai’s Biggest Bully?

From the very beginning of Cobra Kai, Johnny is portrayed as more of a victim than a bully. Dysfunctional relationships with his domineering and abusive stepfather Sid (Ed Asner), his alcoholic ex Shannon Keene (Diora Baird), his estranged son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), on top of his lingering regrets about what happened at the All Valley Karate Championship, combine to make Johnny a sympathetic character, and inevitably an antihero. Underneath his bullying there lies a broken heart, and even some mercy.

This was evident all the way back in the first film when he balked at Sensei Kreese’s order to be merciless. Cobra Kai took that small moment of hesitation – that flash of humanity – and capitalized upon it, converting Johnny’s character from bully to victim. “It’s a great evolution,” Zabka tells Den of Geek of Johnny. “But you know, there’s always the other side of him lurking underneath that pops out here and there in the season. He’s still got a long way to go.”

The result is that Johnny is no longer a bully and by season 5, Daniel and Johnny have a blossoming bromance.

“Well, I got the yin and the yang here,” says Zabka wistfully. “At this point, they’re almost reversing roles. Daniel’s getting in the bottle and flying off the handle and Johnny’s trying to become a little more level-headed.”

With Terry Silver stepping in as the lead villain in season five, Johnny isn’t aware of how maniacal he is because he wasn’t there in The Karate Kid Part III. He left the Cobra Kai dojo in Part II after Kreese tried to strangle him. Silver is a sly fox and has everyone duped about how psychotic he really is. Only Daniel sees it, which completely reverses the dynamic between him and Johnny. When Johnny finally sees it, they finally find their common ground.

Zabka elaborates. “It’s been a blast playing all the levels in the bromance, the on and off, the fights, they’ve been through a lot. They find a nice balance in season 5 that’s been really refreshing.”