Doctor Who: No, It’s Not Time To Rest the Daleks

Real-World Hypocrisy

The key thing here is that the Daleks are Nazi allegories. True, the fascism aspect varies depending on which story they’re in, but Terry Nation created them in a Cold War setting, with the Nazis and nuclear weapons key influences on ‘The Survivors’ (as the original pitch was called). In-universe (as seen in Nation’s ‘Genesis of the Daleks’) they’re very clearly created in a situation reminiscent of Nazi Germany and adopt the language and aspects of that ideology. There’s a real-world influence to the Daleks and similar ideas, language and fears are still with us. What we can also see from the real world – which is generally depressing as hell but quite useful in a storytelling context – is that hypocrisy and the far right go hand in hand.

In the UK, the Conservatives have a reputation for fiscal responsibility, but given the current cost of living crisis, the COVID pandemic having been used to hand out lucrative contracts to friends and financiers with no medical experience, and short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss crashing the economy, their reputation is – at best – under scrutiny (plus, of course, they were led by famous liar Boris Johnson). In America, the “but her emails” and “lock her up” populist movement protests against the possible jailing of its figurehead Donald Trump. Hitler promoted the concept of the ideal Aryan physique and traditional family model while being a wee guy who was really into his niece. Put simply: there’s often a gap between the right’s stated ideals and actions, but they are able to make this imperceptible.

There is scope for drama, then, in this evident hypocrisy. Indeed, this is somewhere Steven Moffat has already gone: his Daleks have a parliament, they convert other lifeforms into Daleks. If this chafes against existing concepts of what a Dalek is, great. The apparent disconnect with Dalek ideology isn’t a bug, it’s a feature of the political movements they echo. The gap between what they say and what they actually do is full of storytelling potential, not least because – unlike the aforementioned political figures – the Daleks are sassy tanks who go on pulp adventure romps. They can say a lot, but there’s no reason to believe them: the self-proclaimed superior race in the universe has – in ‘Death to the Daleks’- a panic attack and self-destructs. Millennial Daleks presumably upload this to Instagram with the caption “It me”.

Dalek Psychology

On a related note, Moffat also looked at the psychology of being a Dalek, noting that to be that monster you would need constant reinforcement and live in a state of fear which is literally weaponised. In isolation, these ideas might appear strange, but together they show a consistent approach to showing soldier Daleks as a tool, and how that dynamic is maintained. The conditions of being a Dalek are similar to living under the Nazis, and Moffat uses the Dalek travel machine (the life-support casing that surrounds them) to manufacture those conditions for its occupant.

There were already a few tentative steps in this direction, most of them written by Rob Shearman. His novelisation of ‘Dalek’ – the 2005 story which saw the creatures return to TV after a 17-year absence – has a recurring scene of a boy playing with a kite, which becomes a way to discuss how the creature in the Dalek tank is continually radicalised. It chimes well with Moffat’s writing for the baddies on television – the idea that the travel machine is constantly keeping its inhabitant on edge.

This connects with the original Dalek voice actor Peter Hawkins’ idea that they should sound trapped and afraid. Rather than conflicting with what we know about Daleks, these ideas unify different aspects of the creatures throughout the show’s 60-year history. But more than a psychological detail, these ideas reveal this possibility: the Daleks will do anything that they are told to do by whoever programmes their travel machines.