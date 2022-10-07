His Dark Materials Season 3: Beloved Character Confirmed to Return

The panel confirmed we’ll be seeing The Amber Spyglass, the conclusion of the His Dark Materials trilogy, in December 2022. It will be airing on HBO and HBO Max from 5th December, with two episodes being released each week, and the finale will air on December 26th. We’ll bring you confirmation of the BBC release date as soon as we get it.

His Dark Materials Series Three Trailer

Those in attendance were given an exclusive look at the series three trailer, which hasn’t yet been made available to the public, but Jane Tranter has confirmed on Twitter that it’s ‘a few hours’ away from being released:

Only a few hours away. Hang on in there…. — Jane Tranter (@janetranter1) October 7, 2022

We’ll post it here as soon as it’s out.

The Return of a Beloved Character

A surprise reveal at the end of the trailer showed excited fans the return of Lee Scoresby, the character played by Lin Manuel Miranda, who we previously saw die a hero in a shoot-out in season two.

Scoresby’s posthumous return is via the Land of the Dead, a desolate place ruled by the Authority, where ghosts are tormented by harpies. We saw a glimpse of this in the post-credits scene at the end of series two, which suggests Lyra will also be reunited with Roger there. During the panel Q&A, Amir Wilson also revealed that the Land of the Dead sets were so immersive, it really felt like they were there. As well as the Land of the Dead, the panel also revealed we’ll be seeing the Clouded Mountain and the Mulefa.

The rest of the trailer revealed Lord Asriel building his army, gathering the greatest warriors from every world, ready to try and take down the Authority.