The Best Fictional Bands in Movie History

We love rock & roll, and so do most moviegoers, which is why cinema is filled with heroes who get together with their friends to pound out some numbers. Whether they do it for fame and fortune or to just hang out with buddies, pop bands are inherently cinematic, tying together moving images and sound to create something spectacular. That’s particularly true of fictional groups, who often draw from real-world inspirations and transform them into moving protagonists or hated villains.

This list covers ten of the best fictional bands in cinema history. The key word here is “bands,” as we ignore solo acts, even from really good films. So Mac Sledge from Tender Mercies won’t show up, nor will Noni Jean from Beyond the Lights. Also, we’re looking at fictional groups here, so the Ramones from Rock & Roll High School don’t show up, nor do Talking Heads, Wilco, Mary Clayton, or any other subject of a concert film or rock doc.

Finally, we’ve tried to prioritize variety, which means that we’ve only chosen one act per movie/music genre. If you want to shout out missing groups like the Rutles, the Ain’t Rights, or the Fighting Temptations, feel free to do it in the comments.

This opening act out of the way, let’s rock on with ten of the best fake bands in movie history.