Black Mirror Season 7 Easter Eggs

Episode 3: Hotel Reverie

– The fake film posters in Judith Keyworth’s studio office are filled with Easter eggs. One is for a movie named “Haven Green”, which refers to the codename used during production on Black Mirror season seven, as featured on its set chairs and more. It stars Tony Kearns and Giselle Turner, who are, respectively: the editor on “Plaything” and “USS Callister: Into Infinity” and a camera trainee on “Bête Noire”. Another poster, as seen behind Awkwafina’s character Kimmy, is for a movie named White Bear, with the tagline “Justice will be swift”, which is also the title and theme of a season two Black Mirror episode.

– When Brandy is talking to her agent on the telephone about getting the Hotel Reverie part, his PA announces that his next meeting is with “Pepe from Streamberry”, that being the name of the Netflix-avatar streaming service introduced in season six episode “Joan Is Awful”, and also referenced in “Loch Henry”. Later on, we learn that this new take on the classic film was sold to Streamberry and has become an unexpected hit.

– When Brandy is watching Dorothy Chambers’ screentest for Hotel Reverie on YouTube, the sidebar has a few nods to past episodes. There’s a video titled “What Fans Get WRONG About Classic Space Fleet,” referencing the fictional Star Trek-alike franchise from USS Callister and its sequel, and one titled “Demon 79: The Real Scary Story of a Cult Classic,” referencing season six’s Red Mirror instalment. Additionally, the account name of the YouTube poster behind the Keyworth Capers Best Comedy Scenes montage is “Waldomoments” in reference to season two episode “The Waldo Moment”.

– On the redream mission control-like sound stage, technician Jack is wearing a Space Fleet t-shirt, in reference to “USS Callister” and its sequel episode this season. On his desk is also a huge paperback book entitled “Bandersnatch”, perhaps a novelisation of the popular video game?

– Later on, around 37 minutes in to the episode, we see a TCKR sticker on Jack’s computer, referencing Tuckersoft, the video game company from 2018’s interactive episode “Bandersnatch”, which also returns in season seven’s “Plaything”.

– At 1:10, when the credits finally roll on the new version of Hotel Reverie, the cast names we see are taken from the real Black Mirror visual effects team: Aileen McIntosh, David O’Brien, Asher Thornton, Kuba Tanel and more.