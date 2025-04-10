Black Mirror Season 7 Episode 4 Review: Plaything

That’s the question we’re left with by the episode – a 46-minute story written by Charlie Brooker and directed by David Slade, also behind season four’s “Metalhead” and interactive episode “Bandersnatch”. Did the Throng’s “immediate singularity” successfully upgrade the human brain, or did it just use its flesh servant to carry out an extinction event? The cliffhanger ending of Cameron elatedly extending his hand to the unconscious DCI who, moments earlier, had been laying into him like police brutality was going out of style, leaves it up to us. The Throng: benevolent or vengeful? You decide.

Either way, those yellow chirping-budgerigar guys were cute, hatching out of their little eggs with their little Minion overalls. I say give them the world, it’s not as though humans are making such a great go of it.

According to the glimpse “Plaything” gave us, the London of the which was not aspirational. Cameron stepped over homeless people to get to the corner shop, which advertised its acceptance of food bank credits and offered to unlock Z-Eye neural implants “no questions asked”. Police powers had been expanded to handheld facial recognition and DNA scanning devices. They might have 7G and PlayStation 6 a decade on, but it didn’t look like somewhere you’d want to be.

Thanks to Slade’s grimy aesthetic, neither did the 1990s, despite or perhaps because of the authenticity of the period detail. From the plastic Computer Exchange bags to the cover of that genuine November 1994 edition of PC Zone (originally by the now-defunct Dennis Publishing, incidentally where Den of Geek also began), to the Street Fighter II and Road Rash to the Chatback ad playing on TV, you could smell the decade.

(Speaking of smell, if any of the many, many online rankings of Black Mirror instalments were organised by how terrible you’d imagine each one would honk, “Plaything” would surely beat the lot – even the pig-sex episode and the one where everybody’s on exercise bikes all the time.)

It’s no wonder that Brooker got the period details right, it’s his own life he mined for them. The Black Mirror writer started out just like Cameron as a writer for PC Zone, and as a cartoonist, even designed the logo on those CeX bags. With that personal history as a background for “Plaything”, the opportunity to revive fictional games company Tuckersoft from 2018’s “Bandersnatch” was too good to pass up. Enter: Will Poulter’s Colin Ritman and Asim Chaudhry’s Mo Tucker, making a cameo appearance in this 90s gaming tale.