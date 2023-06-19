Black Mirror: Demon 79 Has a Hidden Backstory That Explains the Ending

While Vasan grew comfortable with not knowing everything about Demon 79 or its place within the Black Mirror canon, there’s one aspect of the story that she more information on.

“I asked them about the question mark over [Nida’s] mother immediately. That was the very first question I asked Charlie and Bisha.”

The “question mark” over Nida’s mother refers to the status of her mental health. When Gaap first emerges from the talisman in his demonic form to meet Nida, she glances over at a photo of her deceased mother and remarks upon how people thought her “mum was crazy.” The episode never reveals why “people” might have thought that. Every detail about Nida’s mom, including why she may have been deemed as crazy is left up to the viewer’s imagination. Ultimately, it was left up to Vasan’s imagination as well. And she honed in on an answer that would better explain her own character and even better explain the episode’s ending and themes.

“What she says is that ‘people said my mom was mad.’ I wanted to clue in to that, more than the fact that she might have been,” Vasan says.

You see, people do indeed say all sorts of things and it doesn’t always mean those things are true. Nida would know that better than anyone. Her co-workers complain that her lunches stink up the break room when in reality everyone knows that the sweet floral fragrance of biryani rules.

“Nida is someone who is diminished daily by the world around her,” Vasan says. “She really softens the edges of herself and her personality. I wondered what it might be like if her mom was someone who may or may not have had any kind of mental health issues, but was loud and eccentric or didn’t quite assimilate in a way that was ‘acceptable’ or the norm and was maybe kind of looked at weirdly by society.”