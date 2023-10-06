This Creepy TV Villain Taught 1980s British Schoolkids How to Read

With the spine narrative in place, off went Amanda, Scott, Gorwen, Rodey (a massive talking mouse who, progressively for the period, wears nail polish) and Boris (a cricket-loving simpleton with a sunbed-orange tan) to recover the remaining three Veetons, while Jenny, Doris (a purple nag with a stick up her bum) and Morris (a green one who liked knitting and snails) attempted to rebuild the Veetacore.

As well as providing song-based help with spelling words starting with the letter Q, the quest for the Veetons was a genuinely exciting time. The gang flew to the neighbouring land of Widge, Gorwen using his wings, Boris using his extendible-length cricket bat, and Rodey using a sort of upright scrabbling movement that makes it look as though his harness didn’t fit very well. The whole thing provided about as much magic as can reasonably be expected for £4.80 and some Plasticine, but that turned out to be plenty.

Boris almost immediately fell into a quagmire (thanks, Q-song!), a creepy book tree set them a riddle, and there was a song about compound nouns so good that it could win the United Kingdom Eurovision – maybe even a post-Brexit Eurovision if it were to be performed by Through The Dragon’s Eye talented theme singer Derek Griffiths, aka the voice of Super Ted.

“Widgets will be Widgets”

According to Gorwen, the land of Widge is “nothing but tricks and traps and widgets”, and even though he acts a bit like a racist Nan on a foreign holiday the whole time they’re in Widge, he’s basically right. The Widgets – small furry, shameless Ewok rip-offs – are kind of jerks.

When they’re not doing acrobatics, scrapping or falling asleep, the Widgets spend their time sabotaging Scott and Amanda’s quest. They deliberately hide the first Veeton, then they steal it, then things get a bit Blair Witch when they destroy the gang’s only map. It only adds insult to injury when we find out that the Widgets, unlike the Pelamots, actually know how to read. With Rodey translating, one of those little furry guys could have read the Veetacore Keepers’ book without having abducted those kids from that playground, saving everyone a lot of bother. Ultimately though, the Widgets do save Scott’s life with an improvised parachute which wipes the slate clean.

The Widgets are a technologically advanced people. Well, they have a telescope. It doesn’t quite match up to the Pelamots’ tech capability though. In addition to the Veetacore, those guys have customised portable videophones that get reception up mountains and inside trees. It’s on one of these devices that Through The Dragon’s Eye pulls off a particularly chilling cliff-hanger at the end of episode four, showing Doris, frozen in terror with a shadow cast on her face…