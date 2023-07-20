The Best Kids’ Shows On Netflix, From Cocomelon to Buddy Thunderstruck

Word Party

For the littlest of the littles, Jim Henson production Word Party is all primary colors, baby animals that talk to the camera and a narrator asking simple questions like “What type of animal is this?” It also has some absolute lyrical gems – “clickety clock goes tickety tock” and others – as well as a congratulatory message at the end. Colourful and cute.

Cory Carson

Depending on what side of the pond you live on, this is either Go! Go! Cory Carson, the American original, or Toot! Toot! Cory Carson, which is dubbed with British voices. Both versions of this CGI kids’ show about a family of cars are fun, frenetic, and full of humour, much of which will be appreciated by the grownups more than the kids, so it’s a good show to watch together over a packet of Pom-Bears. There’s six seasons to enjoy on Netflix, and because it’s a Netflix Original there’s also plenty of special seasonal episodes for Christmas, Halloween and the like.

Puffin Rock

A sweet, simple cartoon narrated by the warm, soothing tones of Chris O’Dowd (The IT Crowd), Puffin Rock stars are two young puffins called Una and Baba. Each bitesize episode (usually ten minutes or less) mixes story with education, with Una show Baba things like a hatching seagull, a super moon and a fox helping the puffins track down a missing pygmy shrew. There are 20 episodes of this charming show, which will soothe littles and parents alike.

Fireman Sam

Brave Welsh firefighter Sam is a national treasure here in the UK and has been since 1987, when Fireman Sam began as a stop-motion children’s show with a theme tune so catchy it could easily have been number one. The revamped modern animated series has remixed the intro to an alternative rock beat (boo!) but it’s still set in the Welsh village of Pontypandy, with plenty of lightly perilous situations to allow Sam to save the day. There have also been some welcome modernisations: Sam’s fire truck has been upgraded to helicopters, speedboats and the like, and some of the firefighting heroes are actually women these days too.

For Early School Years Kids

The Magic Schoolbus Rides Again

There’s nothing like a dose of nostalgia to unite parents and kids with a shared love, and this revamped Magic Schoolbus series certainly lives up to its nineties original. Lily Tomlin reprises her role as Ms Frizzle long enough to retire and pass the schoolbus keys over to her younger sister (voiced by Kate McKinnon), and like the original series, she takes the kids on incredible adventures exploring school topics like ocean zones, space and magnetism. It also features guest appearances from the likes of Lin Manuel Miranda and Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), so it’s an enjoyable watch for all ages.

Ask The Story Bots

There’s three seasons of Ask The Story Bots, each brimming with energy and ideas to spare. The five “Story Bots” are friendly coloured blobs; each episode answers a question asked by a real child, with the visuals including animation, live actors, puppetry and some very random songs. Expect learning (did you know that chicken’s heart beats four times as fast as a human? Well, you do now), science and glorious cameos from the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Snoop Dogg and Jennifer Garner, who pop up in various guises to help answer the questions. Another highlight is Hap, the big boss, who is usually frantically answering phonecalls, faxes and emails with questions we can’t see. This leads to him barking out random words like “mongoose!”, “steel cut oatmeal!” and “minivan!” which doesn’t get old for the grownups either. Bewitchingly barmy.