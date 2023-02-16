30 Years Ago, the Brilliant Count Duckula Left a Vampire Duck-Shaped Hole in Kids’ TV

Count Duckula‘s writing and voice performances are an embarrassment of riches that eclipses any minor quibbles about aesthetics. Crucially, the show is very, very funny, in a way that rewards and respects the creativity and intelligence of its young audience by refusing to underestimate or talk down to them. Case in point: a significant proportion of the show’s jokes are about murder, mention of which is tossed around as casually as crumbs.

Duckula: “Last time you killed three chambermaids and a footman.”

Nanny: “Oh, they was only part time, sir. And the little blonde one never dusted the kitchen rails.”

In the Vampire Hall of Fame-Yeah

Count Duckula‘s premise is about an ancient bloodline of Transylvanian vampire ducks, whose male heir can be resurrected once every century with the aid of magic and bat blood. Each iteration of vampire duck remains distinct and separate from the one before, the only connection between them heredity and blood-lust. Until, that is, the normal process of resurrection is interrupted by the comic bungling of our titular count’s Nanny (Brian Trueman), who hands Duckula’s faithful manservant Igor (Jack May) a bottle of tomato ketchup instead of blood.

What emerges is not a cold-hearted, blood-sucking killer, but a slightly buffoonish, big-hearted egoist who would always be more inclined to ravage a packet of lettuce than an outstretched neck; a creature much more interested in fame than infamy. He wants to escape; cast off the shackles of the outdated system to which he finds himself hostage. Igor, Duckula’s world-weary and witheringly hilarious butler, is bound by ancient honour and duty to serve his master no matter how radical his requests, but misses few opportunities to steer his young charge back towards tradition. Nanny, the sweet, hulking galoot, just goes on loving them both – no matter what happens, or how many walls she has to smash through to prove it. Duckula’s nemesis, the Van Helsing-inspired Dr. Von Goosewing (Jimmy Hibbert), will always want to kill Duckula for the crimes of his ancestors, no matter how hard Duckula tries to convince the world that he’s a different kind of duck.

Most children’s TV shows keep things light and fluffy (they can’t all be Adventure Time) and, in the main, that’s probably for the best. Count Duckula’s secret is that it opens that door to adult jokes just wide enough to mark it out as something different and daring, but not anywhere near wide enough to tip over into obscenity. It’s sometimes risqué, but never rude, as is apparent in the Carry-On-esque title of one of its early episodes: ‘No Sax Please We’re Egyptian’.