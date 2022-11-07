Countdown: Meet the New Hosts!

It’s a big year for UK quiz shows shaking up the presenter bench. University Challenge and Pointless have lost presenting stalwarts Jeremy Paxman and Richard Osman respectively, Anne Robinson made an early exit from Countdown, and now her replacement Colin Murray has vacated the chair temporarily to welcome a series of special guest hosts.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Channel 4 this month, the very first show broadcast on the channel has opened its door to four broadcasting greats, each of whom will host Countdown for one week. Let’s meet the new presenters joining lexicographer Susie Dent and mathematician Rachel Riley on the words and numbers puzzle game.

Oct 31st – Nov 4th: Baroness Floella Benjamin

First up was children’s television legend, and House of Lords life peer Baroness Floella Benjamin, who hosted Countdown from Monday October 31st to Friday November 4th. The presenter and campaigner is beloved by those she calls her “Play School Babies” – adults who were children during her 1970s and 1980s run on the kids’ show – and has dedicated her professional life to campaigning for children’s issues and charity fundraising. Doctor Who fans will also remember Benjamin as recurring character Professor Rivers in The Sarah Jane Adventures, to pick just one of many screen roles. On Countdown, the Baroness was joined by Judge Robert Rinder as her Dictionary Corner counterpart. Their episodes are currently available to stream on All4.

Nov 7th – Nov 11th: The Reverend Richard Coles

Former pop star, retired vicar and current novelist and broadcaster, Rev. Richard Coles is the connoisseur’s multi-hyphenate. A familiar face on panel shows, former Strictly competitor and Celebrity MasterChef winner, he co-presents BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live among a varied collection of screen appearances. He’ll be taking the Countdown presenter’s chair in the second week of November and, having previously manned Dictionary Corner, this is not his first Countdown rodeo. This time his Dictionary Tonto (do they call it that? They should call it that) will be sports journalist and former Strictly contestant Dan Walker.