University Challenge: Who Could Replace Jeremy Paxman as Presenter?

Kirsty Wark

Wark is Newsnight’s longest-running presenter, having joined the programme in 1993, and is also no stranger to University Challenge: she’s presented a Children in Need edition of the quiz for the last two years. She certainly shares Paxman’s formidable style, having interviewed the likes of Margaret Thatcher, and has also hosted other quiz shows including A Question of Genius and Have I Got News For You?

Andrew Marr

Could the prestige of hosting University Challenge be enough to tempt Andrew Marr back to the BBC after he left the organisation at the end of 2021? After ending a 16-year run of his flagship Sunday morning news programme The Andrew Marr Show, he’s been hosting radio shows on LBC and Classic FM, so it might be a bit awkward to see him return to the Beeb so soon, but his journalistic prowess would make him a solid choice for the role.

Mishal Husain

This award-winning broadcaster is one of the BBC’s most recognisable newsreaders and is also known for no-nonsense interviews as a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. She’s a less obvious but nonetheless worthy choice for the Uni Challenge quizmaster, and even appeared as a contestant in last year’s Children in Need special, helping to lead her ‘BBC’ team to victory over their ITV rivals.

Victoria Coren Mitchell

A master of withering looks, and intimidating intelligence, Coren Mitchell already hosts the other most difficult quiz show on telly, Only Connect, so with that and her Telegraph column she might be too busy to take on the role. However she certainly has the credentials having had her first short story published at age 14, having read English at Oxford and being the absolute queen of making you feel like you’re being told off for something non specific.

David Mitchell

Aside from his obvious suitability as a supremely witty actor, TV personality and columnist – as well as appearances on Newsnight and Question Time, guest-hosting Have I Got News For You? and hosting his long-running radio panel show The Unbelievable Truth – it would be a pure joy to see a husband-and-wife team fronting the two Monday night quiz shows. With David Mitchell hosting University Challenge and Victoria Coren Mitchell continuing to head Only Connect, they could become the BBC’s very own quizzy Howard and Hilda.