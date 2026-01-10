Can Avengers: Doomsday Fix the Problems of Black Panther 2?

In light of that fact, Wakanda Forever is far better than it has any right to be. Coogler and his co-creators created incredible spectacle, including the initial attack of the Talokans and every single line delivered by Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. Furthermore, Wakanda Forever has more thematic weight than nearly any other MCU film, delivering not just superhero action but also a story about the Western world’s refusal to stop plundering African and Latin American nations.

Yet, for all it does right, there’s no question that Wakanda Forever disappoints. Letitia Wright may have thrived when Shuri was a snotty teen who knew she was smarter than everyone else, but she struggled to play the character’s internal complications and ability to lead when she became the new Black Panther. Coogler and Cole created an incredible cast of characters for the first film, but most of them get pushed aside for the sequel. Instead, much of Wakanda Forever is given over to Everett K. Ross, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Riri Williams, all plot points that seem more interested in setting up Secret Invasion, Thunderbolts*, and Ironheart instead of advancing Wakanda’s story.

In short, instead of being a remembrance of times past and a celebration of the future, Wakanda Forever was a dour, overstuffed, mess. Which brings us to Avengers: Doomsday.

Doom For Wakanda?

Outside of the loss of its star, any problems that faced Wakanda Forever are 10 times worse for Doomsday. Not only is the film going to bring back nearly every major character from the MCU and from at least the X-Men movies, if not Spider-Man and other non-Marvel entries as well, but it will revisit the first three phases while closing the second three phases and, presumably, setting up the next three. Even though this work will be split across both Doomsday and its immediate sequel Secret Wars, that’s a lot of plot ground to cover and a ton of characters to check in on.

Fortunately, the problems of Wakanda Forever aren’t so great that they can’t be at least addressed even with limited screen time in Doomsday. All of Shuri’s talk about preparing her people for the afterlife suggests that she’s coming to the end of her time as Black Panther, which supports rumors that either T’Challa will be recast in the multiversal adventure of Doomsday or that his son Toussaint, introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever, will be aged up to take the mantle.

Whatever they choose, it would be better to let Wright play to her strengths as a carefree genius, not the haunted leader she was forced to become. Also, the new teaser features M’Baku, suggesting that he’ll be further elevated to a place of prominence, at least within Wakanda, something only gestured at in Wakanda Forever.