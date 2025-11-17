Marvel Needs to Leave Ryan Coogler Alone for Black Panther 3

At this point, we can be honest. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a bad movie.

Oh, it has its moments, particularly in the first half: the initial attack of the Talokans on the American ship, T’Challa’s funeral, every single thing that Angela Bassett does as Queen Ramonda. But the movie suffers from too much fragmentation, particularly on Marvel’s end. Instead of exploring the characters that director Ryan Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole brought to life in the first movie, we spend so much time with Everett K. Ross, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Riri Williams–characters who all had significant parts in upcoming Marvel projects.

Wakanda Forever isn’t the first bad Marvel movie, nor is it the first disappointing sequel. And so some may be tempted to put the blame on Coogler, who had the unenviable task of following up the culture-defining first movie and dealing with the unexpected death of his star. But any doubts about Coogler’s abilities have been firmly and forever silenced by Sinners, a triumphant piece of blockbuster filmmaking and celebration of the power of art. With the announcement that Coogler will be returning to helm Black Panther 3, Sinners proves that Marvel boss Kevin Feige needs to step aside and let Coogler do whatever he wants for the third Black Panther movie.

Marvel, of course, hasn’t been very hands-off with its creatives. From the very beginning, the appeal of the MCU came from Feige approaching his job like a showrunner on a television series. He came up with the major plot beats, and often even pre-visualized action sequences before a director was even chosen. He frequently worked with established screenwriters such as Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to elaborate the plots he put together. Directors, then, could add their own personal style, but only to the extent that that they did not disrupt what Feige put in place.