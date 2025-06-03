Sinners and the Power of Cinema for Good or Evil

Anyone familiar with the history of cinema knows that the man is lying. After all, Sinners takes place in 1932. And while the original incarnation of the Ku Klux Klan had faded by the mid-1870s, it was in full force again by 1932. What accounted for the change? A movie called The Birth of a Nation, which was released about 17 years before Sinners takes place.

Directed by D.W. Griffith and based upon the Thomas Dixon novel The Clansman (1905), 1915’s The Birth of a Nation is a white supremacist epic about that rewrites the actual history of the Reconstruction era which followed the Civil War. And in Birth, Griffith follows two families, the Camerons and Stonemans, as their fortunes change and shift during the alleged indignities the white planter class endured before the birth of the Klan. Steeled by the violence of the war, Benjamin Cameron (Henry B. Walthall), aka “the Little Colonel,” holds fast to his principles about the separation of races. But the Stonemans, led by the idealistically foolish Austin (Ralph Lewis) and misled by their mixed-race friend Silas Lynch (George Siegmann), support integration and enfranchisement of the newly-freed Black citizens.

Within Birth of Nation‘s worldview, desegregation is the root of all of America’s problems, including the Civil War and even the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. The movie always portrays Black people (most often portrayed by white actors in blackface) as bestial and foolish, unprepared to join civilization and eager to take any advantage over white people, particularly women. In one of the movie’s most infamous scenes, a Black character called Gus (played by white actor Walter Long) takes a law legalizing marriage between races to mean that he’s been granted any wife he wants and attacks Flora Cameron (Mae Marsh), who only escapes by leaping to her death.

Griffin goes beyond the standards of early melodramas to ratchet the racism to absurd degrees, made worse by its pretensions toward historical accuracy, complete with citations and quotes from academics (including some from President Woodrow Wilson, the original novel’s former roommate and the man who screened The Birth of a Nation within the White House, making it the first movie to receive the honor). The movie proved to be a smash success with white audiences too, touring around the country and allowing Griffith to demand certain standards for performance.

It’s hard to imagine anyone enjoying The Birth of a Nation without being racist. But the movie hit hardest among the most active racists in its audience, who took inspiration from the movie’s warnings about enfranchising Black people. And these proto-cosplayeres wanted to have their own spectacular adventures in terrorism. Following the release of The Birth of a Nation, Ku Klux Klan chapters were established around the country, with the film serving as a primary text (as depicted in Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman).

It would be too kind to Klansmen to suggest that The Birth of a Nation entranced them, compelling them to evil through the power of filmmaking. However, it’s clear that the film and the incredible sensory experience it provided drew forth something inside of them and compelled them to make it real. Or, as the narrator in Sinners put it: The Birth of a Nation attracted evil.