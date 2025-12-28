Avengers: Doomsday – Who is Thor’s Love?

The latest teaser for Avengers: Doomsday turns its attention from Steve Rogers to Thor, the God of Thunder. While Captain America‘s teaser is all warm nostalgia, desperation marks Thor’s moment. In particular, the teaser is built around a prayer that Thor makes to his father Odin, begging for a chance to see his love once more.

For those who haven’t followed the MCU closely since Avengers: Endgame (i.e., the audience that Marvel is trying to get back for the Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans-led Doomsday), that prayer might seem a bit odd. Who, exactly, is Thor’s love? The answer may be obvious to those who watched Thor: Love and Thunder, but there may be even more to Thor’s prayer than one would think.

One might assume that Thor’s love is Jane Foster, the romantic interest played by Natalie Portman in the first two movies, or perhaps the Lady Sif, a fellow Asgardian warrior, portrayed by Jaimie Alexander. Heck, certain corners of the internet are convinced that Thor loves no one as much as he does his adopted brother Loki, and I’ll leave it up to you to search out those very detailed stories and illustrations.

But Thor’s ultimate love is, well, Love, the girl he adopted at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. For those who skipped that divisive movie, Love and Thunder finds Thor abandoning his brief tenure with the Guardians of the Galaxy to do battle with the Gorr the God-Butcher, the big bad portrayed by a wonderfully unhinged Christian Bale.