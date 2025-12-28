Avengers: Doomsday – Who is Thor’s Love?
Is Thor begging to see his daughter or calling upon the power of Captain Universe?
The latest teaser for Avengers: Doomsday turns its attention from Steve Rogers to Thor, the God of Thunder. While Captain America‘s teaser is all warm nostalgia, desperation marks Thor’s moment. In particular, the teaser is built around a prayer that Thor makes to his father Odin, begging for a chance to see his love once more.
For those who haven’t followed the MCU closely since Avengers: Endgame (i.e., the audience that Marvel is trying to get back for the Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans-led Doomsday), that prayer might seem a bit odd. Who, exactly, is Thor’s love? The answer may be obvious to those who watched Thor: Love and Thunder, but there may be even more to Thor’s prayer than one would think.
One might assume that Thor’s love is Jane Foster, the romantic interest played by Natalie Portman in the first two movies, or perhaps the Lady Sif, a fellow Asgardian warrior, portrayed by Jaimie Alexander. Heck, certain corners of the internet are convinced that Thor loves no one as much as he does his adopted brother Loki, and I’ll leave it up to you to search out those very detailed stories and illustrations.
But Thor’s ultimate love is, well, Love, the girl he adopted at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. For those who skipped that divisive movie, Love and Thunder finds Thor abandoning his brief tenure with the Guardians of the Galaxy to do battle with the Gorr the God-Butcher, the big bad portrayed by a wonderfully unhinged Christian Bale.
Driven by his deity’s failure to save his daughter Love, Gorr seeks to destroy all gods by entering the realm of the cosmic being Eternity, which will grant him one wish. By the climax of the film, Thor and the Mighty Thor Jane Foster have convinced Gorr to use his wish to resurrect his daughter. But he dies shortly thereafter, leaving Thor to care for her.
If Thor is praying to see Love once again, we might assume that something happens to her in Doomsday, which actually tracks with what we’ve seen from the film so far. The end credit scene to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, taken directly from Doomsday, shows Doctor Doom with Franklin Richards, son of Sue and Reed. The Captain America teaser shows Steve cradling a child, who might also be a target for Doom.
Perhaps Doom’s plan involves kidnapping heroes’ children, and if so, he’s getting quite more than he bargained for with Love. In the pages of Marvel Comics, Eternity chooses a protector of reality and grants them Uni-Power. With that power, the user becomes Captain Universe, an incredibly formidable hero identified by their starfield costume.
Captain Universe has not yet officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, close watchers noted that when Love was resurrected, her shadow had the starfield pattern associated with Captain Universe, complete with the constellation that is the Captain Universe logo.
That fact puts Thor’s prayer to Odin into a different context. Of course, he wants help to defeat Doom in order to see his child again, just as any other father would. And if Doom has kidnapped Love like he may be doing with Franklin Richards and the son of Steve Rogers, then that desire would only multiply.
But if Love is Captain Universe, then Thor’s prayer may also be key to defeating Doctor Doom. Maybe by seeing his Love once more, Thor can save reality and prevent Doomsday—certainly a goal worth praying for.
Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th, 2026.