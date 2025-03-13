Electric State Review: The Russo Brothers Sci-Fi Adventure is a Dead Bulb

That is all except for Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a rebellious foster kid who refuses to fall in with the crowd. After meeting a robot that claims to contain the consciousness of her late genius brother Christopher (Woody Norman), Michelle sets off to find the devious Skate (Stanley Tucci) and the kindly Dr. Amhurst (Ke Huy Quan). She’ll also need to pass through a robot-only zone ( a danger for humans), leading her to enlist the help of former soldier Keats (Chris Pratt) and his smart-mouthed robot sidekick Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie and performed by Martin Klebba).

From just those barest of plot points, you can guess the entire movie. Michelle is an angsty teen you’ve seen a million times before; Pratt and Mackie swap the exact same type of quips they drop in Marvel movies; Quan is all earnest kindness as Amhurst; and Giancarlo Esposito shows up later as the same cool and even-tempered villain he’s played a million times since he was Gus Fring on Breaking Bad.

Proper filmmakers would worry about the baggage carried by these tropes and an overeliance on typecast performers. Such storytellers would strive to make these characters and performances defy or exceed audience expectations. Not so with the Russos. Instead the pair seem happy to continue their paucity of imagination since leaving the Marvel stable following 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Like Cherry (a Tom Holland vehicle for Apple TV+) and The Gray Man (a Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans two-hander for Netflix) before it, The Electric State reminds audiences that the Russos have no ideas or emotions to add to the screen.

In that way, the Russos make perfect sense as the duo to helm Netflix’s bold blockbuster gamble. The streamer reportedly spent $320 million to bring The Electric State to life, and the movie represents the height of the streamer’s aesthetic of Laundry Day Cinema.

Like most Netflix originals, The Electric State is designed to keep people who aren’t paying attention from turning it off. If you’re only glancing at the screen while looking for a pair of socks and playing Wordle, you’ll still get it. Pratt’s character has a heart of gold despite his smart mouth; the abrasiveness of Brown’s character is just a way to hide her vulnerability; and everyone needs to learn to accept people who are different. You might even chuckle at some of the one-liners and say “oooh!” when something goes boom. You’ll get to feel engaged even if you aren’t engaged.

Anyone actually watching The Electric State will be bored to tears within the first 10 minutes, in which a barrage of news clips and talking heads to show the machine rising, the subsequent war, and the new post-war status quo.