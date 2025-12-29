The Terrible X-Men Costumes We Dare Avengers: Doomsday to Adapt

Easily the worst of the bunch is the costume he wears when he first decides to be a field member of the X-Men. With his ability to walk returned by his girlfriend’s alien people, Xavier chooses a hideous yellow get-up with blue gloves and boots, and a pair of belts making an “X” across his chest. Xavier already feels out of place going on adventures with his students, but putting him in that costume makes Professor X seem like the teacher who goes to his student’s parties and gets a look to friendly with some of the girls.

Magneto as Erik the Red

To be clear, Magneto hasn’t really ever had a bad costume. The sleeveless, long-gloved get-up he wore during his trial isn’t for everyone, and some may take exception to the flowing blouse he donned while serving as headmaster of Xaver’s school, but for the most part, Erik Lehnsherr knows how to make purple work for him.

So to ding the Master of Magnetism, we need to look at an identity he briefly donned when everyone thought he had been de-aged turned into a hot, young good guy called Joseph (spoiler: Joseph was a clone). Happy to let Joseph divert attention, Magneto took the identity of Erik the Red, which also was an identity that Cyclops used while outside the X-Men and that an alien named Davan Shakari once used.

None of that convoluted backstory explains why the Erik the Red costume is so hideous. It looks like a slightly more armored version of Sean Connery‘s Zardoz get-up with a horned helmet. Ugly as it is, I bet the always game McKellen would make it look amazing.

Cyclops the Mutant Buster

As mentioned above, Cyclops also wore the Erik the Red costume, but we had to give that one to Magneto, so we’re actually talking about the second worst outfit Scott Summers wore. And because this is the X-Men, a convoluted story comes with it. Well, actually, Scott’s worst costume is his original X-Factor getup.

X-Factor was the name of the team that the original five X-Men formed in 1986, when they reunited after Jean Grey’s resurrection. Not only did Marvel editorial want the original five on their own team, but the publisher wanted to ride the wave of Ghostbusters mania sweeping the nation. So instead of making X-Factor just another superhero team, Marvel decided that the team would pose as mutant hunters. When they found a mutant, X-Factor would actually help the poor kid they found.