Avengers: Doomsday Can Finally Give X-Men’s Leader the Respect He Deserves

In 2005’s Astonishing X-Men #8, Marvel’s Mighty Mutants discover one of their age-old enemies on the lawn of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, a giant mutant hunting robot called a Sentinel. While Wolverine, Colossus, and other heroes try to evacuate the school and beat the Sentinel in the usual way, Cyclops a.k.a. Scott Summers chooses a more extreme method. He pulls the visor off his face, unleashes his full optic blasts, and obliterates the foe.

“Every now and then, Summers…” says Wolverine, his look of shock and admiration clear in artist John Cassaday’s illustration. “I remember why you’re still in charge.”

That scene gets recreated in the third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, which focuses on the X-Men. Set to the piano version of Alan Silvestri’s Avengers theme, also used in the Captain America and Thor teasers for Doomsday, the camera moves through the dusty Xavier mansion to find Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen) sitting together. The scene then cuts to James Mardsen as Cyclops, pulling off his visor and letting loose his optic blasts.

Although it brings back actors from 2000’s X-Men, the Doomsday teaser shows that much has changed since that movie released. In X-Men, Cyclops was at best a footnote, a milquetoast wet blanket to get in the way of the romance between Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey and Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine. By the time Mardsen’s Cyclops died in X-Men: The Last Stand, even the character’s fans were happy to see this bland rendition of the team leader put to rest.