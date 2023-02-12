1923 Episode 6 Review: One Ocean Closer to Destiny

Before Spencer swims back under the ship to get those supplies, he tells Alex to stick to the middle of the hull, and ensure she doesn’t get close to the edge. She doesn’t listen, naturally, so when Spencer surfaces, Alex is quickly being swept away by the current into shark-infested waters. Spencer saves her, (also naturally), but the moment was so infuriating as it is not the first time Alexandra’s character has caused more panic than necessary. Granted, it proves Spencer is the beefy hero we all want him to be, filling the Indiana Jones-like costume he wears with overflowing heroism, but Alex at times can seem like a nuisance.

Yet, no sooner does her character make an eye-rolling decision, than Sheridan presents us with one of the most tender moments ever injected into one of his shows. Balance.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica on Yellowstone once called Sheridan “a romantic” and in this week’s episode, it is not difficult to see why. Spencer and Alex are miraculously saved, and when aboard the English steamer that saved them, they are invited into the Captain’s quarters where they share a drink with him. While there, as they recap their traumatic near-death experience, Spencer takes a quiet moment (as most Dutton men do) to reflect upon the important things in life, and asks Captain Shipley (guest star Joseph Mawl) to marry the two young lovers as soon as possible. Shipley finds a box of rings – rings that once belonged to now fallen sailors so that Alex and Spencer may make it as official as possible.

In a beautiful bit of Sheridan poetry, Spencer reassures his beloved that it isn’t morbid, because the sea tried to claim their lives, and now the sea gives to their love. This small sequence was one of the most genuine and well-acted scenes in the show so far. It is touching, it is real, and the performances of all three actors is a soft spoken masterclass. Mawl’s calming English lilt also draws you in tacitly like the tide, and you can’t help but get caught up in the romance, especially when he offers Alex his wife’s ring so that she may have one that fits.

The subplot regarding Cara’s recruitment of a small army of live-stock agents is perhaps the only superfluous part of the episode, but much like Teonna’s story, it is so well-balanced that it was simply a taste of things to come before moving on to more memorable moments. One of the men Cara recruited seemed oddly suspicious, and will cause perhaps another moment of tragedy to strike, but that is for the future.

When Cara returns to the ranch, Mirren and Ford put on an absolute clinic when it comes to the often unspoken partnership that comes with marriage. For the first time, it feels as if these two icons finally got a chance to work together, and it was absolutely magical. It is very much believable that these two have been married for decades, and that their love is true, and that is yet another strength of the Yellowstone universe. So many couples within the Dutton legacy are couples you can easily cheer for, and it is because their love, respect, and oftentimes, passion is palpable.