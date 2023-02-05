1923 Episode 5 Review: Ghost of Zebrina

So he made audiences anticipate… just a little more.

The episode opens with a little bit of a recap from the spirit of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), spelling out how broken the family in Montana has been since Creighton (Jerome Flynn) gunned down John (James Badge Dale) and Jacob (Harrison Ford), there was one word that rang a little too true. Elsa describes the purgatory-like melancholy the Duttons feel as a “tedium of healing.” Tedium being the key word.

There was a sense, or perhaps a naive hope that “Ghost of Zebrina” would be an episode that forever changed the face of the Dutton history almost immediately. Emma (Mary Shelton), having lost her husband John in the attack, is feeling that emotional purgatory more than anyone else. The emptiness of her existence, despite still having her son Jack (Darren Mann), is too much to bear and she tragically ends her life. Knowing how Sheridan has often heaped tragedy upon tragedy in some of his other shows, it felt that this shocking death, in the first five minutes of the episode, was merely a prelude to the darkness that was just around the corner.



Nothing could be further from the truth.

The real tragedy is Emma’s death was swept aside so quickly, it almost didn’t matter. It seemed downright insensitive, in fact. When Sheridan had dealt with a similar situation in 1883, when Claire Dutton (Dawn Olivieri) also took her own life, it held a little more gravitas. Sheridan even had another character speak of the fortitude it took for Claire to commit suicide, that no one should call her a coward for doing what she did, but with Emma’s death, not even her son shed a tear. Instead of dealing with yet another tragedy, 1923 simply proceeded to that aforementioned tedium.

It is also not lost on this writer that with “Ghost of Zebrina” being the longest episode so far, should provide more content to write about, but ironically, that’s not the case. The episode was the model of a story where a lot occurs, but nothing really happens.

Most of the story is the globetrotting journey of Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and his new bride Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) as Spencer tries to fulfill his role as golden-boy. If Spencer can make it home in time, he could easily be the savior the Duttons need. Coincidentally, when Sklenar spoke to Den of Geek, he hinted that once the show returned after hiatus, things “definitely don’t slow down”, but again, that simply wasn’t the case.



Spencer and Alex’s storyline has been one of fiery and often melodramatic passion, but “Ghost of Zebrina” broke that streak. For the majority of the episode the couple simply make travel arrangements to get back to the States as soon as possible. They try several options. They speak to several different one-off characters. They weigh those options. They speak to other characters. One might be able to respect the historical accuracy of global travel in the 1920’s, but it certainly does not make for the most interesting viewing.