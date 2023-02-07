Peppa Pig’s Best Jokes Snuck In Just For Grownups

It’s been almost 20 years since Peppa Pig first aired, and this popular UK children’s TV show is now a hit with preschoolers the world over, with the show’s achievements including over 350 episodes, eighteen music singles, and four theme parks across three continents.

While many top kids’ TV shows are so irritating they make parents rethink their life choices, the very best of children’s entertainment recognises that you have to win the grownups over too, and Peppa Pig, like Hey Duggee, is a prime example. Yes, Peppa herself is a total brat, and it’s all very LOUD and COLOURFUL, but the show also generously peppers (pun intended) the narrative with jokes for the grownups that mostly fly over the little ones’ heads:

When Peppa Lost Her Sh*t About Whistling

There are many wholesome moments in children’s television designed to reassure little ones when they’re struggling to learn a new skill – but this isn’t one of them. Peppa can’t whistle, and she is seriously miffed about it. She rings Suzie Sheep to cheer herself up, but things don’t quite go to plan, resulting in some truly excellent, laugh-out-loud comic timing.

Foxes Will Be Foxes

While in the 1990s, The Animals of Farthing Wood scarred kids for life, Peppa Pig is more subtle when it comes to the ‘dog eat dog’ nature of the animal kingdom. The fox family frequently make little digs about their carnivorous tendencies – there’s an entire episode about how the foxes can find the other animals thanks to their excellent sense of smell, and when Mr Fox comes to collect Freddy from Mrs Rabbit’s house, he sniffs the rabbit hole and says “Mmm, I smell dinner!”