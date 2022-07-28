How Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Could Bring the X-Men to Marvel Phase 5

Early reports of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 indicate that Gunn and company will be following the outline of these stories. The end of Guardians Vol. 2 teased the coming of Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter), and set photos show what appears to be New Men. Furthermore, Gunn has said that this third movie will deal with the origin of Rocket Raccoon, leading many to believe that Rocket is a New Man from Counter-Earth.

The High Evolutionary and the X-Men

There’s certainly the chance that High Evolutionary will be a one-off villain, a big weirdo who fights the Guardians and then goes back to creating new pseudo-Earths with his animal pals. But given the placement of Guardians Vol. 3 in the Phase 5 timeline, the High Evolutionary may signal so much more.

High Evolutionary was at the center of one of Marvel Comics’ bigger crossovers from the 1980s, The Evolutionary War. Stretching across all of Marvel’s 1988 annuals, The Evolutionary War saw the High Evolutionary return to our Earth, bent on improving the genetic materials that he saw there. Driven mad after his death at the hands of the Hulk and his eventual resurrection, the High Evolutionary creates the “Evolution Bomb,” a weapon with the ability to force citizens of Earth to further evolve. He’s thwarted by not only the Avengers (especially the newest MCU recruit Hercules) but also the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

In fact, later stories further explained the High Evolutionary’s backstory, tightening his connection to the X-Men. Before becoming a mad scientist, Wyndham studied the writings of Victorian-era geneticist Nathaniel Essex, aka X-Men villain Mr. Sinister. In addition to being one of the most fabulous bad guys in the Marvel Universe, Mr. Sinister is the Earth’s foremost expert on mutant genetics, a master planner who orchestrates events in the lives of Scott Summers aka Cyclops to create the perfect specimen.

It was Essex’s work that inspired Wyndham to begin experimenting with genetics. After being chased out of Oxford in the 1930s, Wyndham conducted his experiments on Wundagore Mountain, where his first batch of New Men called themselves the Knights of Wundagore. There, they not only did battle with the wielder of the Darkhold but helped two young twins named Pietro and Wanda Maximoff – Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch.

Even if you’ve never cracked open a Marvel comic book, you likely recognize some of those names. Wundagore and the Darkhold both played a big part in WandaVision, a TV series focused on Wanda Maximoff, and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.