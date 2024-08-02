What Are Movie and TV Twists For?

Again, The Village, one of M Night Shyamalan’s less-well-thought-of Twist movies, reveals that the danger its community is hiding from is not a monster, but the modern world as we know it (“The Most Dangerous Monster is Man” is one of the classic recurring twists, and one The Twilight Zone returned to frequently).

Outside of the fantasy and sci-fi genres, Citizen Kane spends the movie speculating on the meaning of his last words, searching for a deeper meaning, only to reveal that nothing he achieved ever quite matched the simple childhood joy of riding a sledge in the snow. Memento gives us an amnesiac’s quest for revenge, only to reveal that he has already had that revenge several times over, and by the same token, he finds that quest far more fulfilling than the revenge itself.

To Give Us a Second Story

When a twist is done well, it means that on the rewatch it is almost a second movie. “The protagonist was dead the whole time!” is an old twist. The Twilight Zone used it in a few episodes, “Nothing in the Dark”, “Death Ship”, “Judgement Night” and “The Hitch Hiker”, to name a few, as does Alejandro Amenábar’s The Others. But the film we all think of first when you name that twist is The Sixth Sense, the twist ending that first secured Shyamalan’s reputation for twist endings.

And you can never watch The Sixth Sense the way you did the first time (if you managed to see it without knowing the ending) because you read every scene differently. You can’t not notice how nobody except the child addresses Bruce Willis’s therapist directly, how even his interactions with his wife seem stilted and one-sided.

The same is true of Fight Club. On that second watch-through, you are seeing everything through the lens of Tyler Durden’s true identity, and every characters’ interactions and responses to him become clearer in that light.

Sometimes this is to the point where the original story is completely destroyed. The difference between The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, and virtually every single adaptation of that story ever made, is that the fact that Jekyll and Hyde are the same individual is a shocking twist held back until the very end of the book.