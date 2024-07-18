Doctor Who Showrunner Predicted the “Dot and Bubble” Ending Would Be “Wildly Misinterpreted”

The Doctor understood their bigotry and pleaded with them to help all the same, but no. This lot would rather take their chances in the wilds of a hostile planet than accept help from somebody Black who could guarantee their safety. Ruby cried, the Doctor screamed in frustration, and Ncuti Gatwa revealed yet another frequency band on his huge spectrum of acting talent.

The reception was mixed. Some praised the twist for effectively challenging viewer complacency and starting a conversation about race with younger viewers; others felt it crassly turned a serious subject into a ‘gotcha’ moment; others questioned the kindness of giving this brand new Black Doctor an adventure with racists so soon into his travels.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes feature in the most recent issue of Doctor Who Magazine (out now – subscriptions here), Davies defended the ending’s ugliness, citing the variety of the series, which had included a happy ending and song-and-dance number in previous weeks. He denied the twist was provocative, and instead called it “true”. “I don’t feel the need to be provocative; I find it more urgent because racism and homophobia are on the rise.”

Davies predicted to DWM that one part of the ending would be misread by viewers: the Doctor’s continued insistence on helping the Finetime colonists despite their racism.

“The most contentious issue, predicts Russell, will “not be that Finetime’s citizens are racists, but that the Doctor still offers to help them. That moment where he does not care what they think will be wildly misinterpreted as conceding to their opinions and humbling himself to them. It’s absolutely the opposite.

He is so much better than them. So much braver. So much cleverer. Sometimes you help an ant on the floor, you move a rock out of its way, you even talk to it out loud… That’s what they are to him. Ants. He’s moving a rock. It’s not even a rock, it’s a pebble, because his might is so great.”