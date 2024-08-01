M. Night Shyamalan Thinks Audiences Are Ready for ‘90s Movies’ Originality Again

Says the director, “Everything was really excellent… whereas now it feels a little bit like you choose one or the other. You choose a kind of ride or you do a very independent thing that’s meant more as a personal thing. I love to do both together, and I think the industry felt that way [then].”

For Shyamalan this extends to a range of movies from the 1980s and ‘90s. Everything from Die Hard to Home Alone he thinks represents a type of Hollywood filmmaking that is somewhat lost, but which needn’t stay gone forever. He even insists that the often romanticized year of 1999—a year of landmark American films, including Shaymalan’s blockbuster breakthrough and Oscar-nominated The Sixth Sense—could happen again if the industry read the tea leaves.

“That’s an uncomfortable space for the industry,” Shyamalan says when we ask if he thinks there is a general reticence to greenlighting a movie like The Sixth Sense, which was a $30 million original idea from a relatively unknown filmmaker. “And that discomfort, in my opinion, is a weapon. We could have 1999 over and over, and over again. You can have The Matrix and Magnolia, and American Beauty, and Blair Witch, and Sixth Sense all in that one year. You could have that over and over if you embrace it’s going to be a little uncomfortable and new, and we’re going to try different approaches. But the goal is to really entertain the audience.”

As Shyamalan notes, he has reasons to be optimistic about the future too. There seems to be a growing appetite in younger audiences for new ideas and stories, and as he points out, Trap is one of his most viewed trailers ever online. “When I talk to the studios, I say let’s lean into how weird it is, and how different it is, so that they can’t ever tell what it feels like to be at the movie unless they go [see it].”

And when it came to Trap, the weirdness of this new idea came partially out of just being a dad… a little bit like the serial killer in the film. Trap even includes Saleka Shyamalan among its cast. A professional singer-songwriter, Saleka plays a fictional pop star named Lady Raven. In the story, Lady Raven agrees to help turn her concert into a serial killer ambush. It’s obviously a heightened concept for a father and daughter to collaborate on, but it partially comes from Night having many fond memories of taking Saleka and his other daughters to see various pop stars in Philadelphia when they were young.

“When you become a girl dad—I mean, it’s three girls!—you definitely learn to love the things that they love,” Shyamalan explains. “And it’s very sweet because you see the way they see it, and you’re seeing it from their point-of-view, and it’s just a lovely thing.”