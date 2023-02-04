M. Night Shyamalan: There’s ‘So Much More’ Than Horror to My Movies

It’s not what you expect to hear when M. Night Shyamalan, the director of films like The Visit and Split, leans over to tell you, “I never think my movies are horror.” He says that even as it’s the genre he’s been tied to ever since a little boy confessed he sees dead people. “That’s where they are in the supermarket, they’re on the horror shelf,” the director admits, “but there’s so much more.”

It’s both understandable that Shyamalan’s name is associated with horror and also that he doesn’t exactly see it the same way. The first watch of The Sixth Sense, or even Signs and The Village, is marked in the memory by jump scares and genuinely terrifying scenes and sequences, but once the twists (another thing that Shyamalan is known for) are revealed, his films usually offer something different on second and third viewings. Shyamalan’s new film Knock at the Cabin is no different.

Based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, the film starts with a family vacationing in a remote cabin when four strangers turn up and ask the family to be let into the cabin. It becomes increasingly clear that if they are not let in, they will force their way inside. They promise they have no intention of hurting any of them, but the weapons they carry and their desperation make it a promise that’s hard to trust. Eventually, the group of strangers insist they are on a defined mission and that this family has a choice to make; they must choose one of their own to be sacrificed to save the rest of humanity.

“The primary thing for me was this cacophony of whether they’re telling the truth or not,” Shyamalan explains. “You’re swinging with the doubt, which is so delicious for me.” There is a lot to be doubtful of in the film. If you’ve seen the trailer, it would be easy to assume this is a run of the mill cabin in the woods horror movie, but it wouldn’t be a Shyamalan film if there wasn’t a bit more to it than that.