The Acolyte Episode 8’s Huge Cameo Explained: Who Is the New Sith Lord?

While his name is never uttered in the episode, and it’s difficult to completely make out his face, he seems to have the elongated head and spider-like fingers of a Muun, which heavily implies that he’s the Darth Plagueis the Wise we heard so much about in Revenge of the Sith. In that movie, Palpatine told Anakin a story about a Sith Lord who had the power to create life as well as stop those he cared about from dying, but ironically could not save his own life when his apprentice eventually decided to murder him. We know of course that that apprentice was actually Palpatine and that his master was Plagueis.

But The Acolyte takes place 100 years before even The Phantom Menace, which means Plagueis hasn’t met Palpatine yet—the future Emperor hasn’t even been born at this point in the timeline—which is why The Stranger is likely Plagueis’ apprentice on the show.

Fans of the old (and no longer canon) Legends continuity will of course point out that The Acolyte has tweaked the Sith Lord’s previously established history. In Legends, Plagueis was said to have been born between 147 and 120 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), but he already looks pretty old at the time of The Acolyte, which is set in 132 BBY, suggesting the show has changed the character’s age to be much older for his canon debut. That said, the show does follow the character’s Legends backstory in other ways, including his connection to cortosis and his base of operations on an ocean planet (it was the planet Bal’demnic in Legends).

So, how does Plagueis fit into everything going on in The Acolyte? Well, the most well-known fact about him is that he was obsessed with manipulating midi-chlorians to create and sustain life. Obviously he would be extremely interested in the witches capable of using the Force to create twin sisters who are themselves very powerful in Force. The question is, did Mother Aniseya and her coven learn this power from Plagueis or was it the other way around? Did Plagueis discover that using the Force to create life was possible from these witches?

Whatever the case, now that The Stranger has recruited Osha, it probably won’t be long before she’s brought before Plagueis so he can learn more about the mysteries of Osha’s origin, learnings that will undoubtedly tie into Palpatine’s future plans in the Prequels. After all, just a few years ago, Marvel’s Darth Vader comics heavily implied that it was Palpatine who manipulated midi-chlorians to make Shmi Skywalker pregnant with Anakin, a trick he very likely learned from his master. The Acolyte seems to be the story of how the Sith gained that knowledge and put it to work…

Although showrunner Leslye Headland told Den of Geek magazine ahead of the series premiere that Master Yoda wouldn’t appear in the first season of the show, we do technically get a glimpe of the legendary Jedi’s wrinkly head in the very last scene of the finale. This cameo was inevitable. A Jedi Master who is over 900 years old at the time of his death in Return of the Jedi—which is set about 140 years after The Acolyte—Yoda has already been on the High Council for centuries by the time Vernestra Rwoh shows up in his chambers to seek his guidance regarding what transpired on Brendok and Khofar and who’s behind it.