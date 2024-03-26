The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Helped the Prequels Age Surprisingly Well

Of course, it also helps that the internet discourse has largely shifted to the controversial Sequel Trilogy made by Disney after it purchased Lucasfilm. In fact, almost seven years later, The Last Jedi remains difficult to talk about due to the banshee wails of the very vocal minority that sounds off at the mere mention of it. As far as this article is concerned, The Last Jedi is brilliant, and the best Skywalker Saga film outside of the Original Trilogy. However, if you were to ask me which trilogy is better, I’d say without hesitation: it’s the Prequels, and it’s not even close.

A Guiding Vision

The seed of the Prequel Trilogy (The Phantom Menace in 1999, Attack of the Clones in 2002, and Revenge of the Sith in 2005) was sewn during the writing of the original films, with Lucas penning a backstory in the late ’70s that he ultimately returned to when he began work on the Prequel scripts in 1994. At the time, he didn’t feel like he should be the director, with Ron Howard confirming on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2015 that Lucas approached him, Steven Spielberg, and Robert Zemeckis but that they all told him he should do it.

Lucas ended up writing the majority of the Prequels, with Jonathan Hales working with him on Attack of the Clones and Tom Stoppard acknowledging that he “interfered with George’s script in a mild way” during Revenge of the Sith. In other words, this is a series of films that is Extremely George Lucas, his interests and influences writ large. There’s a thematic consistency that works irrespective of the faltering emotional truth to the movies. For better and worse, these films are the product of a singular vision.

Rewatching Disney’s trilogy in 2024, it’s easy to see the most glaring issue with the Sequels: there is no sense of a guiding vision. While Michael Arndt was hired to write The Force Awakens in 2012, with a view to write treatments for the rest of the series with Lawrence Kasdan and Simon Kinberg, he left the project after saying he needed more time to break the script. Instead Lucasfilm moved forward with a plan for three different writer/directors to take one film each, spending time with their predecessor during production to get a strong sense of where the story was going. Rian Johnson followed J.J. Abrams but Colin Trevorrow left before making the third film – creative differences and Lucasfilm being dissatisfied with the script he’d co-written cited as the reasons. Even if he hadn’t left, this approach to making a trilogy has an element of risk to it because there is no guiding authorial voice throughout. It feels like a billion-dollar version of Consequences.

If you are going with this approach, you need to commit to it and follow through on what’s come before. But by the end of the Sequel Trilogy, the studio had lost its nerve.

Justin Chang, writing for The LA Times, described The Rise of Skywalker as an “epic failure of nerve” in his review, and there’s a sense that the film was motivated more by getting a small group of angry voices back on board than there was continuing the story the studio was in the middle of telling. Lucasfilm’s response to the Last Jedi backlash made a tricky job even trickier, first for Trevorrow and then Abrams.