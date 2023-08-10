The Fugitive and the Brilliance of Tommy Lee Jones’ ‘I Don’t Care’ Line

Ironically, Jones did not want to say the line, according to screenwriter Jeb Stuart, who along with many other collaborators on the film, including Jones and director Andrew Davis, spoke to Rolling Stone for an oral history on the film. The way Stuart recalled it, Jones didn’t even like the line and they spent more than an hour in the freezing waters beneath a North Carolinian mountain trying out different phrases and declarations before Jones simply agreed to say the line out of exasperation.

Yet that determination to find something real and authentic speaks to the qualities that ultimately worked in The Fugitive’s favor. Because all the way to the end of the film’s breakneck, 10-week production schedule (with it being filmed in early ’93 ahead of an August release), the filmmakers were working to improve what at a glance is an inherently pulpy concept.

There’s of course high dramatic pedigree to the story about a hunter and his prey. Even the waterlogged setting of Kimble and Gerard’s face/off intentionally evokes the climax of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables. However, a far more rote and generic version of this film could’ve been made. In fact, The Fugitive almost was exactly that.

In the oral history, director Davis even confirmed one of the various drafts on The Fugitive percolating at Warner Bros. pivoted on the revelation that Gerard was actually the mastermind behind the murder of Kimble’s wife; the idea being Gerard had a wife who died in surgery some years earlier and so he murdered Richard’s wife and framed him in revenge. It’s the kind of lousy Hollywood plotting that would find its way into the shabby U.S. Marshals spinoff.

However, Davis shuddered at the idea—and then called his sister who was a nurse in Los Angeles. “Jo, what could get a doctor in trouble?” he recalled asking her. “I got this biggest movie star in the world, the studio’s hot on me this week, and where are we going to go? I got to fix this. What can get a doctor in a lot of trouble?” The answer she and a friend who was in his residency came back with was simple: What if a doctor knew a pharmaceutical’s big new wonder drug needed to be recalled?

Greed and predatory capitalism is less shocking decades after the opioid crisis, but this relatively grounded answer got to the cold banality of the medical industrial complex, and it pivoted away from the typical binary of “hero” and “villain” in so many action movies, then and now.