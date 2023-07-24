They Cloned Tyrone Crowns John Boyega as a True Sci-Fi King

Director Juel Taylor, who co-wrote They Cloned Tyrone with Tony Rettenmaier, gives Boyega plenty of room for comedy within the outlandish premise. When he and his collaborators eat the aforementioned chicken, Fontaine tries so hard not to laugh that he ends up looking more ridiculous than those not trying to be tough. When the promised clones arrive, Boyega gets to play men acting hard while stumbling around naked and confused.

It’s a tremendous turn for Boyega who uses all the tools of his career that have come before, including in genre filmmaking. After all, comedy is nothing new to the actor’s sci-fi career, as demonstrated in his most famous, and yet most underrated, performance.

Unsurprisingly, the internet exploded when the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens dropped in 2015. Even more than the general excitement for a new Star Wars movie, the first set after the events of Return of the Jedi, the internet couldn’t help but notice the first image in the trailer. A stormtrooper, his helmet removed, looking around in fear.

That stormtrooper, who we would come to learn is Finn, was played by Boyega. Not only did Boyega put a Black character front and center in the franchise, but early images from the film showed him wielding a lightsaber. Of course most (including Boyega) would argue that Finn never met the potential that was suggested by those first teasers. Over the course of three movies, Finn had his lightsaber taken by Daisy Ridley’s Rey, was shuffled off to a side story on a garish casino planet, and couldn’t even manage to tell Rey that he was Force-sensitive.

And yet, even if he never became a Jedi, Finn made an unquestionable impression on the series. In a complete 180-degree turn from Moses, Boyega played Finn as a bit of a bumbler, a person unsure of himself as he literally came into his own. Even if some found the arc disrespectful to the character, there’s no denying Boyega’s comic and dramatic chops. He completely commits to stumbling into a room in The Last Jedi while covered in plastic medical gear, water spurting from his sides. Elsewhere he showed genuine romantic chemistry with Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, and heroic intensity while leading the resistance in The Rise of Skywalker.

That same versatility allowed Boyega to elevate the Steven S. DeKnight-helmed sequel to the Guillermo del Toro passion project, Pacific Rim, beyond its predecessor in the eyes of many (okay, in the eyes of just me). Boyega stakes his claim early in Pacific Rim: Uprising, from the moment when he swaggered into a room and poured himself a bowl of Fruit Loops. Boyega controlled the screen, radiating with a charm and confidence that had an effect greater than even the movie’s giant fighting monsters.