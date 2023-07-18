Star Wars Lando Series Gets Disappointing Update

Lando Calrisian: charmer, administrator, pirate. The Baron Administrator turned Rebel has worn many hats over his distinguished life, but Television Star is yet to be determined. Despite plans to launch a Disney+ series spinning out the prequel movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, with Donald Glover reprising his take on the character that Billy Dee Williams originated, the series faces an uncertain future.

Speaking with The Direct, writer and producer Justin Simien offered a disappointing update on the show’s plans. The Lando series was first announced in a December 2020 investors’ day call, with Dear White People creator Simien attached to write and produce. As recently as Star Wars Celebration in April, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy assured viewers that the series was still happening.

But Simien’s latest statement paints another picture: “I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it,” he told The Direct when asked on the status of the Star Wars series. “[Y]ou know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago.”

That update falls in line with recent announcements from Disney CEO Bob Iger. Concerned with reduced returns from Star Wars and Marvel entries, Iger has announced a content cooldown for those franchises. “You pull back not just to focus, but also as part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less,” Iger said last week on CNBC. Although Iger has not yet announced the official cancelation of any previously announced projects, Solo seems ripe for the chopping block.