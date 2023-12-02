The Real Mystery Behind Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s Archimedes MacGuffin

Most intriguing of all though is that while the time travel applications introduced in The Dial of Destiny by screenwriters Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, as well as director James Mangold, are complete poppycock, Archimedes is very real. As is his alleged dial. In fact, it is largely regarded by scholars as the first computer ever made…

The Real-Life Dial of Destiny

In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it is hurriedly mentioned that the dial was discovered off the Greek island of Antikythera in the Aegean Sea sometime in the early 1900s, but for most viewers, this is just background noise to explain why Indy must face a new nemesis in eels—the snakes of the ocean! Even so, this bit of exposition is more than just table-setting. The real-life “dial of destiny,” which is usually referred to by academia as the “Antikythera mechanism,” was discovered in 1900 by sponge divers diving near the aforementioned Greek island as part of an expedition with the Hellenic Royal Navy.

Discovered aboard the wreck of an unfortunate Roman cargo ship, the device is believed to date back to the Hellenistic period—when Greece’s influence spread from modern day Italy to Iran—with historians debating whether the device was constructed anywhere between 205 BC and 87 BC . Yet despite that fascinating pedigree, it was more than a hundred years before the Antikythera became one of the most studied and speculated upon artifacts of antiquity.

Comprised of bronze that has become misshapen and turned the color green after two thousand years at the bottom of the sea, it wasn’t until scientists began X-ray imaging the ruined artifact in the 1970s that its implications became clear. X-rays revealed the device to be remarkably modern in construction, with “neat triangular teeth” (as per Smithsonian Magazine) that echoed the internal workings of a mantle clock.

This is the type of technology the world wouldn’t see again until at least the 17th century AD, and it was designed to do more than just tell the time of day.

Originally made of polished bronze and believed to be built of 37 meshing bronze gears when whole (many of which are now lost or believed to still be at the bottom of the Aegean), this analogue computer was designed to track the sun and moon, the trajectories of the then five known planets, and even keep track of important Greek holidays and festivals (more on that in a bit).