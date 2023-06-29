Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review: Harrison Ford Can’t Rewind the Clock

Along the way, Indy 5 settles into what could be charitably described as a stop-and-start rhythm but more accurately feels like a torpor. They stop for some exposition, usually delivered by Helena or a new character, then start on the next chase. But everything feels perfunctory, not arising from the flow of the story or characters but because this is an Indiana Jones movie and we need to see these things. And for every introduction of a lovely, real location – Scotland or Sicily – there is a clearly fake New York City and a heavily digitized pursuit through a subway tunnel.

New characters include Teddy Kumar (Ethann Isidore), a young boy who works with Helena and is clearly meant to induce memories of Short Round; Klaber (Boyd Holbrook), Voller’s right hand man whose job is to look as sinister as possible; Mason (Shaunette Renée Wilson), a CIA agent who is set up as a potentially important character and then…isn’t; and Renaldo, an old friend of Indy’s (who we never heard of in four previous pictures) and deep sea diver whose primary reason for being in the movie is to give Antonio Banderas a chance to say he was in an Indiana Jones movie for 10 minutes.

Waller-Bridge brings some fresh energy to the proceedings for a while, but she ultimately becomes irritating; her character’s motivations veer back and forth depending on what the scene requires or what needs explaining. She and Ford do share a few good verbal volleys from time to time. And then there’s the man himself: still charismatic and physically imposing, drawing in a few scenes on a well of vulnerability that we’ve not seen before from this character, it’s hard not to feel the pull of just how iconic both Indy and the actor who plays him are. Yet there are a lot of other moments where he seems as disengaged and bored as we found ourselves more or less after the first act.

By the time we get to the third act, the narrative pushes into ridiculous, noisy, overstuffed new directions that offer neither thrills nor wonder nor delight, but just a sinking feeling that the saga has managed to outdo Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in sheer absurdity. When one character punches out another’s lights and the screen goes black, it feels almost merciful. But then there is a coda that so desperately wants to pull at our heartstrings — even if the previous two hours haven’t done a goddamn thing to earn that – that we almost felt bad for all involved.

Almost, but not quite. Ford, Mangold, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall and everyone else signed off on this script (we have to wonder if Spielberg even looked at it) without really stopping to think about what story they wanted to tell. Then they created a shiny, overly digitized movie for 2023 without remembering the practical, hard-crafted feel of the ones they made in the 1980s.

If they wanted this movie to be one more grand Indy adventure, they muffed it; if they wanted this to be an emotional farewell to one of the most famous characters in cinema history, they blew that too. By the time Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny runs down and stops, all we are left with are a few fleeting tingles of nostalgia and the desire to indeed turn back time – so that we can go back to 1989 and tell all these folks to leave well enough alone.