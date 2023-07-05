Indiana Jones 5 Director Defends the Movie’s Divisive Ending

This post contains spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones gets punched in the face. That’s how director James Mangold decided to end Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final movie about the adventurous archaeologist. For some, the ending is the ultimate sign of disrespect, in which a broken Indy begs to be left in the past with Archimedes, only to get knocked out and dragged to the present by his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Others found it to be a bit of a stretch, taking Dr. Jones out of his element via time travel, and throwing him into an unfamiliar past with the aid of another wild MacGuffin.

But for Mangold, the ending was the only way to close out the final movie in a franchise that began in 1981. Giving Indy access to a time-travel device and then letting him actually see the eras he studied flowed naturally from both a thematic and character perspective.

“I wanted Indy to be confronted with something that would not only challenge his notions of belief, but also tempt him in a way,” Mangold explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “Life in the modern world had gotten disillusioning enough that the idea of actually living in history might be a temptation for him.”