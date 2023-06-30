The Indiana Jones 5 Ending Is a Fitting Send Off for the Hero

Why This Is a Good Ending for Indy

Ever since Ford, Spielberg, and Lucas committed to making more Indiana Jones movies decades after the pitch perfect conclusion of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, where Indy and his father ride off into the sunset, the problem has always been the same. Why should we revisit this character? And what should his life look like if we did? For Lucas, at least, it was a chance to insert the 1930s/‘40s Indy archetype into a 1950s sci-fi alien invasion flick with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

On paper, it at least made a certain amount of sense. The Indiana Jones franchise began by modernizing 1930s B-movies, so why not do the same for ‘50s genre cinema with an older Indy? But among the many problems that plagued the fourth Indy flick was the fact the movie struggled with accepting the character’s place in the world had changed.

There were a few jokes at the beginning about things not being as easy “as they used to be,” and he is at last allowed to settle down with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), and discover he has a son named Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf). But the Indiana Jones in Crystal Skull really had not fundamentally changed; he still could win every fist fight with men half his age and did not seem to react to the world around him being different beyond the infamous nuclear explosion sequence. His adventure was fundamentally the same race against a foreign power to an artifact, albeit the Soviets were now subbing in for the Nazis.

In Dial of Destiny, however, Ford and Mangold afford Indy the chance to feel his age and at last acknowledge that he was a part of history. And that time–his time–is over. The Nazis he once fought, including Voller, now are American heroes who helped put a man on the moon in 1969. Ironically though, Voller feels as old and obsolete now as Indy. Meanwhile, in the era of the Vietnam War, Jones’ college students couldn’t care less about how the Roman navy laid siege to Syracuse in 212 BC. Indiana Jones has lived long enough to see himself become a relic.

Worse, he also was forced to bury a child, with Mutt Williams revealed to have died in Vietnam. That tragedy has further estranged Indy from Marion. The tone of all this is definitely more sour than the other four Indy flicks, but it’s honest enough about the character aging to be intriguing. How would a man like Indiana Jones react to the world passing him by?

He likely would like to get lost in his studies and his passions, which is then literalized for both the character and the franchise when he is allowed to travel into true ancient history. Yes, the fact he did so is pure fantasy, although not much more so than magic entities escaping from the Ark of the Covenant and melting Nazi’s faces, or the idea that drinking from the wrong cup will turn you into the crypt-keeper in a matter of seconds.