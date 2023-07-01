Is Indiana Jones Really the Villain?

In the 21st century though, many questions are being asked about the origin of artifacts and treasures in museums all over the world, particularly in Western Europe and the United States. Marcus may not mind when Indy obliterates temples to acquire a single shiny golden idol, but you can be sure the Egyptian authorities would have different opinions about him smuggling the Ark of the Covenant out of Cairo.

That question of whose museum, and whose history, do artifacts belong to—as well as reexaminations of what archeology represented in the era most of the Indiana Jones films are set—has created a particularly thorny trap for our bullwhip hero. Have Indiana Jones and the values he represents become relics themselves?

The Earliest Tomb Raiders

To understand Indy’s pop culture fantasy, one should consider a little of the real history that informed it. The idea of Indiana Jones as a roguish smash-and-grab treasure hunter who destroys as many artifacts as he recovers has become the stuff of infamy—here’s a guy who thinks finding the tomb of a Crusader knight beneath Venice is nice, yet then proceeds to obliterate the place, including the remains of the knight!—but when you look at Indy’s motivations and methods, they’re honestly not that far removed from archeology’s earliest origins.

When the movies are set, archeology was still a relatively recent scientific discipline that had come out of the 17th and 18th centuries, but really had been refined in the 19th century. Within a century of Raiders’ setting, digging into the past could be as safe as opening the Ark of the Covenant.

For instance, one of the first great archaeological excavations was around the ruins of Pompeii, the Roman city that was obliterated by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 AD. However, those 1700s digs, financed by King Charles VII of Naples, were a regular “fortune and glory” tomb raid that would’ve done Dr. Jones proud. Rather than a man of the emerging sciences, military engineer Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre was tasked with recovering as many works of Roman art to be housed in the royal court of Naples as quickly as possible.

Alcubierre ripped through the ruins by way of tunnels that destroyed anything that was not considered of artistic value or merit. These dangerous crawlspaces also had a habit of collapsing, taking pieces of Pompeii with them. It was not until after another engineer, the Swiss Karl Weber, and his successors began digging in Pompeii that actually preserving the ruins became of interest—partially because it made for one of the first ancient tourist attractions in the modern world, with the king’s visitors observing the unearthed, open-air ruins.