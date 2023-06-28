Indiana Jones 5 Redeems Shia LaBeouf’s Despised Mutt Williams

Dial of Destiny director James Mangold and his team of co-writers—brothers Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, alongside David Koepp—take their time dolling out Indy’s backstory. After an opening sequence with a digitally de-aged Ford in World War II, we cut to 1969 where Indiana wakes up in a New York City apartment in which he lives alone. It’s his last morning as a college professor, with the old archeologist planning to retire later that day. Also in his home we see unsigned divorce papers on Indy’s desk right before he decision to cover a picture of Marion on his fridge. So right off the bat, we know that Indy and Marion have ended badly, but we don’t know why.

That changes late in the movie after Jones and Helena realize that villain Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) wants the titular dial (real name: Antikythera, an ancient Greek invention of Archimedes) to travel in time. During a quiet moment between set pieces, Helena thus asks her godfather what he would do if he could go back in time.

Instead of reliving any of his previous adventures—looking for the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail—Indy says that he would go back and talk to his son. All of the resentment and anger that Indy had been holding drops away as Ford chokes on his lines, emphasizing his vulnerability and regret. “I would tell him not to enlist,” he says. “I would tell him that he would die. And that his death would break his mother’s heart.”

At that moment, Mutt becomes more than the annoying punk in the misguided fourth Indiana Jones movie. Ford’s performance forces viewers to forget everything that annoyed many of them about LaBeouf and his greaser swag. Instead we see him only as a son, loved by his father, and mourned by both his parents.