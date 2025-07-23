The Long Walk Director Reveals How to Adapt Stephen King’s Scariest Dystopia for Today

I had worked with his father [Philip Seymour Hoffman], and I’d seen Cooper in Licorice Pizza. So he was the first person in my mind that I thought would be a perfect Garraty. Luckily he was available and he was interested, so he and I met.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

David actually was not really on my radar. I think I’d only at the time seen maybe an episode or two of Industry. But he was in the first batch of guys who sent in self-tapes and he was maybe the third person in that first batch, and I saw him and I was like, ‘This guy has to be McVries.’ Watching his audition made me think this movie was going to work. Everything just suddenly clicked into place with his audition. Then I actually organized a chemistry read between [Hoffman and Jonsson] over Zoom, got the two of them to do a couple of scenes together, and it was very clear that they instantly had chemistry.

What was it like to work with Mark Hamill on this and did you know at the time that he was also doing another King adaptation [The Life of Chuck]?

I was not aware of Life of Chuck. I think he was done with it. Mark was actually an idea that I had just because I was trying to think outside the box. I think there are very clichéd ways of going with a character like that, and I didn’t want to do that. And honestly seeing him in some of the more recent Star Wars movies, there was this kind of weary, grizzled quality to him, plus I knew about all of his voice work.

So I set up a meeting with him to chat about it and, quite honestly, he was a little wary of the movie. He’s not a huge fan of violence and all of that, but I think his sons specifically were like ‘you’ve got to do this.’ He also, I think, grew up in a military family and moved around to different bases, and he was like, “I feel like I know this person.” He got the voice and the accent and everything, and just dove right in. It was really fun to work with him. It’s also a trip at the same time just because I saw Star Wars when I was seven years old, so then to be working with him was pretty insane.

What are your thoughts on meeting the political moment with this movie, which seems very relevant to where we’re at right now?