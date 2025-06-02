The Life of Chuck Review: Stephen King and Mike Flanagan Were Made for Each Other

People who call Stephen King a horror writer get him all wrong. There are horrible, terrifying things that happen in his stories, sure. Most of them, anyway. But no matter how ghoulish, how gruelling things become in splashes of pig’s blood, or flashes of clown’s makeup, those macabre charms are fleeting. They’re interstitial selling points in stories crafted by a consummate, and sometimes saccharine, humanist.

A few filmmakers have picked up on this over the years, although not nearly as many as those who skim right past King’s warmth in a rush to gawk at the shadows. And then there’s Mike Flanagan, a fellow sentimentalist who happens to love painting his fireside tableaus with various shades of charcoal. Like King, Flanagan has made a career in the genre space of the sick and sinister, but only insofar as to set up his next affirmation of the light. This includes a number of superb reimaginings of Gothic masters on Netflix—Shirley Jackson, Henry James, and Edgar Allan Poe—as well as probably the best Stephen King adaptations made in this century: Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and Midnight Mass, which is Salem’s Lot by another name. So it’s perhaps no surprise at all that when it came time to return to the big screen after half a decade in the Netflix trenches, Flanagan decided to forego horror affectations altogether—but not King.

His new movie The Life of Chuck is still a King adaptation, in this case pulling from a short story the author published in 2020 about a seemingly innocuous, middle-aged accountant with a light twinkle in his toes, and a sadder one in his eyes. But despite dealing with subject matters that intersect with calamity, tragedy, and even the occasional ghost, The Life of Chuck is never meant to scare or distress. It is instead the apotheosis of these two creative’s connections, confirming just how much a pair of big softies they are at heart. And you know what, that probably includes me as well.

As elegiac as Shawshank Redemption or The Green Mile, nostalgic like Stand By Me, and more overstuffed with mid-20th century rock’n roll than Christine, The Life of Chuck is the epitome of the empathy at the heart of King’s work that keeps fans coming back, and his bitterest critics recoiled. As several characters state plainly in the script, this film is a manifestation of Walt Whitman’s assertion that we have the capacity to contain multitudes. Such galaxy-brained aspirations will disgust those allergic to sentimentality, but as mild-mannered Chuck Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) proves throughout the story, we have the choice to not live the life of a malcontent. We can even find wonder in the beat of a drumming busker on a summer day.