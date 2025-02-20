The Monkey Review: Osgood Perkins Strikes Out With New Stephen King Movie

Osgood Perkins is having fun these days. And you know what? He’s earned it. One of the more interesting horror directors to emerge in the last decade, Perkins finally had his mainstream breakthrough last year by writing and helming the surprise indie curio of the summer: Longlegs, an achingly bleak movie about the things the Devil, and your parents, make you do.

With his follow-up, a liberal adaptation of a Stephen King short story about cursed toys and even more accursed childhoods, he’s pretty much tackling the same subject matter again, but he does so with a reckless mean streak which might make even the condemned awaiting their turn on the gallows cringe. Oz Perkins’ The Monkey is another story about the scars of childhood but told through the prism of turn-of-the-century slasher movies and splatter cinema. Eagerly reaching toward a Grand Guignol aesthetic over anything that might be mistaken for elevated, The Monkey is deliberately kitsch. Unfortunately, for all the fun the filmmaker seems to be having, it’s a lot less grand to watch than its camp influences.

Ostensibly the story of a wind-up toy that causes someone to die a freak and gushy death every time it plays its drums, The Monkey is less about the toy in the title than it is the brothers who wind up in its possession. The monstrosity was accidentally bequeathed to them (perhaps) by a father they never really knew and who only appears in the movie’s sadistic prologue in a brief cameo by Adam Scott. Where he went after that is a mystery. All that’s certain is the Monkey sits (or waits) in a closet for twin brothers Hal and Bill (Christian Convery) to give it a go.

The saying that “first time is incidence, second time is coincidence, and third is enemy action” is quickly implemented as the brothers tinker with the doll, and each time someone close to them dies. Horribly. So the pair wisely decide to drop the furry little bastard down a well and never speak of him again. And yet, 25 years later after both twins have been upgraded into the burly frame of Theo James—and Hal now has a son of his own (Colin O’Brien)—the reality that generational trauma will not stay buried comes roaring to the surface as the Monkey shows back up in their former hometown, and neighbors start dropping like flies from their little, ghastly “accidents.”