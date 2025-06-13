The Life of Chuck: Mark Hamill and Karen Gillan Remember Gateway Stephen King Stories

“A lot is left to the audience in terms of interpretation because that’s just the kind of director Kubrick is,” says Hamill. “He’s much more interested in the atmosphere and the composition. He’s a fabulous filmmaker, but when you read the book, you hear the character’s thoughts, you find out who the ghosts are, what incident occurred there that made it become haunted, all these things that you have to lose to make a movie two and a half hours long. So I walked straight from seeing The Shining to a bookstore to buy the book to figure out what the hell I just watched.”

By seeing Chuck experience multiple moments throughout his life, the film features four different actors bringing the character to life, including Broadway’s Benjamin Pajak who plays Chuck as a teenager. And the young actor’s life was set on a completely different trajectory due to his watching Stand By Me.

“That changed my whole thing about acting,” Pajak remembers. “I’ll never forget that moment when I saw it for the first time. My mom told me that I had to watch it. That was the first kind of moment that I ever really interacted with Stephen’s work. I felt connected to it. I felt that the actors really knew what they were doing and knew their characters. And after seeing that film, it kind of changed the whole meaning of acting for me.”

The Life of Chuck is very much an ensemble film and to fill its many roles, Mike Flanagan looked to his friends like Matthew Lillard. Best known for iconic ‘90s movies in Hackers and SLC Punk, as well as playing legendary horror villain Stu Macher in Scream, Lillard brings an unexpectedly life-affirming, if brief, warmth to Flanagan’s newest project.

Lillard’s route into King had a shared component with Pajak’s: his mother. “The reality is that my mom was and is to this day, a voracious reader,” the actor tells us. “She passed that down to myself and to my oldest daughter. My mom had a standing order that any bookstore we ever went to as a family, I was always allowed to buy a book. And at some point on this journey, she’s like, ‘You should buy this book.’ And she handed me Christine, And I remember being on the way to a family vacation in the back of the car—back before phones and that sort of way to distract yourself—and I was sitting there reading Christine. I’ll never forget it. It was a monumental experience for me, and one of the reasons I became such an avid reader.”

Another cast member who was introduced to King’s work by a parent is Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator, Kate Siegel. From her starring role in the underrated home invasion flick Hush to her emotionally powerful performance in Flanagan’s breakout The Haunting of Hill House and beyond, Siegel is a powerhouse and she brings the theme and thesis of The Life of Chuck home as the teacher he’ll never, ever forget.