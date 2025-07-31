The Long Walk Cast Reacts to Being ‘Too Tense’ for SDCC

Screenwriter J.T. Mollner, who previously wrote Strange Darling, is considerate about the Hall H-breaking reaction their film had, as well as what it says about the larger impact of the movie they made.

“When I was a kid and I was 12 or 13, and I couldn’t get in a movie because I heard the movie was too rough for people my age, it made me want to see it immediately,” Mollner says. “So the beauty of this movie, and the way Francis handled it, is the brutality, the intensity, the terror. It’s all shown honestly. It would be obscene to not show it honestly, but it never feels gratuitous. And I think that’s a fine line and a great balance, and Francis went all the way.”

Indeed, Mollner acknowledges that while Lawrence worked on every Hunger Games film between 2013’s Catching Fire and next year’s upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping, The Long Walk was something else (and a movie that Lawrence previously told us he wanted to make even before there was a Hunger Games). The screenwriter does not think he could adapt Suzanne Collins authentically, and yet when Lawrence and producer Roy Lee came to him to write The Long Walk, it seemed like an eerily good fit.

“My first Stephen King book is Carrie. I was seven years old and I made it through the whole book,” Mollner recalls. “I found it in a used bookstore… and I got sent to the principal’s office because I had that book on my desk in the second grade. From that point on, I was a constant reader. I revere Stephen King. I religiously read his new book that usually comes out once a year, right around his birthday and mine, which is in September. And The Long Walk is just one of the books I read at some point. I think I was in my late teens or early 20s, and it had a profound effect on me.”

The story of The Long Walk is a simple and grim one: a hundred young boys volunteer to be “Long Walkers,” young men who are televised as they walk for as long as they can across the great state of Maine and into New Hampshire. No one gets any further though, because the moment one walks beneath three miles per hour (or four in the book), he gets a warning. After the third warning, he gets a bullet.

A paterfamilias to The Hunger Games, Squid Game, Battle Royale, and a slew of other imitators and descendants, King’s original story is nightmarish for its simplicity. There’s no real strategy per se, nor even conscription. Young kids sign up for this by choice—and, perhaps, because the lone winner will be granted wealth and whatever their “heart desires.”